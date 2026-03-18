The Party of AOC or AIPAC? In Illinois, Neither Bloc Could Dominate

It was a draw last night in Illinois. Each side won two races. The primaries were the latest illustration of a changing party where no faction or group is dominant. Progressive policy views, such as skepticism of the Israeli government and support for the abolition of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, are gaining ground in the Democratic Party. But progressive politicians aren’t advancing as quickly. The cryptocurrency industry, AIPAC, and other groups don’t want a more progressive Democratic Party—and are spending heavily to keep left-wingers out of Congress. And they are succeeding in some cases.

The progressive side won the biggest race: the Senate seat. Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, backed by Warren, defeated Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, who was boosted by a super PAC affiliated with the cryptocurrency industry that spent heavily on his behalf.

In Illinois’ 9th congressional district, Daniel Biss, backed by Warren and the Congressional Progressive Caucus, defeated Laura Fine, who had support from groups linked to AIPAC. But in the 2nd district, Donna Miller, boosted by AIPAC-linked groups, won over a field that included Robert Peters, who had been endorsed by Warren, Sanders, and the Progressive Caucus but finished a distant third. And in the 8th district, Melissa Bean, backed by both cryptocurrency and pro-Israel super-PACs, defeated Junaid Ahmed, who had been endorsed by Warren, Sanders, and Justice Democrats.