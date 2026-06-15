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Trump, 80, Looks Worse Than Ever in Meeting With France’s Macron

The president does not look like he’s doing well.

U.S. President Donald Trump sways to the side as French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with him.
Ludovic MARIN/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit, June 15.

One day after celebrating his 80th birthday with a UFC spectacle on the White House lawn, President Trump looked like he was feeling every bit his age while visiting France for the G7 summit.

Speaking with the media with French President Emmanuel Macron Monday, Trump was struggling to keep his eyes open as Macron praised the developments on peace with Iran, even as Macron often turned to Trump to acknowledge his efforts.

Later, appearing outdoors with Macron and his wife Brigitte, Trump looked tired and his right hand appeared swollen and discolored.

The UFC event lasted until well after 1 a.m. early Monday morning as fireworks went off over Washington, D.C. Trump headed to the G7 just hours later, meaning his only time to sleep (aside from the nap he took during the UFC fight) would have been on Air Force One as it flew to France. As we learned from Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier this month, Trump is up at all hours of the night and usually doesn’t sleep much on plane flights, either.

This and jetlag likely exacerbated his tendency to fall asleep even during normal work days. Trump is clearly not well, and holding an excessive birthday party (sorry, a “Freedom 250” event) until the wee hours of the morning didn’t leave him at his best to meet with Marcon. If this is what the public is seeing, how much worse is Trump doing in private?

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Gavin Newsom Reveals Trump’s DOJ Is Investigating Him and His Wife

The California governor accused Donald Trump of investigating him and his wife.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters while walking in the U.S. Capitol
Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom accused President Donald Trump Monday of having his family investigated by the Department of Justice.

Newsom released a video statement saying he’d been added to Trump’s “hit list,” claiming that federal investigators had launched a probe into him because he was considering a presidential run in 2028.

“In recent days, federal agents have knocked on the doors of family, friends, and former employees. Not because they found a crime. Because they are simply trying to find one,” Newsom said.

“They’re demanding records. They are abusing the grand jury process. Digging through years and years of random documents,” Newsom said. “Donald Trump isn’t just coming after me because of my mean tweets. He’s coming after me because I am considering running for president.”

Newsom claimed that federal investigators were also investigating his wife, actress and activist Jennifer Siebel Newsom, “who has done nothing wrong, other than having the temerity to advocate for what she believes in.”

This revelation comes a year after Trump threatened to have Newsom arrested, amid an escalating feud about the president’s illegal deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles.

Trump has bragged about his supposed “right” to weaponize the Department of Justice, and openly directed the DOJ to investigate his political enemies New York Attorney General Letitia James, Senator Adam Schiff, and former FBI Director James Comey. All of those cases crashed and burned.

Trump had also been investigating former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, although he dropped the case in order to get Powell’s replacement approved by the Senate. It’s not clear that the administration won’t resume targeting Powell.

And just a week ago, Vice President JD Vance referred Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to the DOJ for a criminal investigation into allegations of fraud.

This story has been updated.

Read more about Trump’s attacks on his perceived enemies:
JD Vance Ramps Up Revenge on Blue State With Criminal Referrals
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How Trump Made Himself Much, Much Richer by Stock Trading as President

The president was busy stock trading after he started a war with Iran.

Donald Trump stands next to Melania Trump. They do not hold hands.
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn at the White House, on June 14.

President Jimmy Carter putting his peanut farm in a trust to avoid a conflict of interest feels like a long time ago.

Financial disclosures submitted to the Office of Government Ethics and dissected by CBS News show that accounts owned by President Donald Trump made 3,642 stock trades from January to March this year.

Trump and Israel began a war in Iran during this period. There was civil unrest too, as two American citizens were killed on the street and others died in custody during Trump’s violent immigration crackdown. Many of Trump’s trades coincided with White House policy directives and Trump making public statements about the companies.

While the monetary value of the trades depend on how each stock is valued now and in the future, CBS puts the minimum valuation of Trump’s trades at $212 million and the maximum at a whopping $695 million. The disclosures show that Trump’s favorite place to buy and sell stocks is the technology sector, followed by exchange-traded funds and the industrial industry. Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Netflix, Advanced Micro Devices, and Oracle were Trump’s most traded stocks.

Politicians trading stocks while in office has been a questionable practice for a long time. Conflicts of interest can easily arise, as politicians can profit by supporting legislation that benefits their investments. The American people, for one, are clear in their opinion: 86 percent think politicians should be banned from trading stocks while in office. Online tools tracking politicians’ trades have also become popular.

The most powerful person in the nation trading at such a massive scale presents even more opportunity for corruption. An investment professional told CBS he had “never seen a strategy out there that would warrant that amount of trading.” Another expert said the trading looked to be an attempt to lower Trump’s tax bill. Senator Elizabeth Warren called for an investigation into “potential insider trading” by the president, in response to the disclosures.

Trump verbally supported a congressional stock trading ban in February and bashed high-profile Democrats who trade stocks, such as former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. But presumably the president thinks he himself should still get to trade as much as he wants.

Such insider trading scandals could plague the president once he departs office. Even before then, Democrats could embrace a stronger anti-corruption stance and open investigations into some of his shady dealings if they can snag congressional majorities in November.

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Trump Says He Will DJ His Own July 4 Rally After Total Humiliation

Almost every musician in the lineup for Donald Trump’s original national July 4 celebration withdrew from the event shortly after it was announced.

Donald Trump holds up clenched fists with eyes closed
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President Donald Trump has replaced several days of concerts to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with one boring MAGA rally—and this time, he’s picking the music. 

Trump announced Monday that he plans to mark the Fourth of July with a “Trump Rally” designed to celebrate the president’s ego more than the country he’s running into the ground.  

It seems that Trump has had enough of celebrity musical acts canceling on him. Instead, the president is turning to the only acts that can’t bail: military bands and ceremonial units. “This ensemble will be the largest formation of Joint Military Music and Ceremonial performances in History,” he wrote. 

Trump also teased an appearance from his personal playlist that would have “none of those people that put you to sleep and constantly complain!” Meanwhile, the original website announcing several days of concerts as part of Trump’s Great American State Fair has been completely removed. 

And anyone with a flight in or out of Washington, D.C., on July 4 should look into rescheduling. Trump promised even more “incredible Flyovers and Airshows,” even after the similar festivities for his birthday disrupted local air traffic.

“To conclude the program, and commemorate this Historic Occasion, I will be launching, what will be, the LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY, right here in our Nation’s Capital,” Trump wrote. 

Trump also promised to deliver a keynote address that is sure to be wildly political. The president has previously used major addresses to push dangerous partisan rhetoric.

Simply put: This bread is dry, and these circuses are lame! 

Read about what you can expect to hear on Trump’s playlist:
What Donald Trump’s Favorite Songs Really Say About Him
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Vance Reveals Trump Lied About Strait of Hormuz Solution in Iran Deal

Trump is greatly exaggerating his accomplishments in the Iran deal, according to his own vice president.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stand side by side.
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrive for a wreath-laying ceremony on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery, on May 25.

The Strait of Hormuz will not be reopening long term and toll-free, contrary to President Trump’s assertions.

Vice President JD Vance was asked on CNBC Monday about Trump’s claim that the strait will fully reopen under the tentative deal with Iran, and his words exposed the truth.

“Well, our expectation is that the strait is going to be opened in a toll-free way for the long term, and that’s the sort of thing that we’re going to figure out in these technical negotiations. You know, there are a lot of very important details to figure out that we’re actually going to sit at the table and discuss together, and figure out a path forward on these details,” Vance said, revealing that nothing has actually been decided yet.

Shortly after Vance’s interview, Trump announced that the U.S. and Iran had both signed the memorandum of understanding. But the text is still not public—with Trump saying it may be released “some time after Friday” or “some time in the very near future.”

When Trump announced the peace deal with Iran on Sunday, he said that he fully authorized “the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

On Monday, Trump claimed that ship traffic had returned to the strait, but Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that fees would still be charged for ships traversing the strait.

“Our goal is to pave the way for a secure passage in this waterway,” Baghaei said. “We need a certain period of time to discuss with the other sides this important matter.”

All of this indicates that a return to how the strait ran before the war is still weeks and months away, with an actual agreement between Iran and the U.S. far from settled.

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