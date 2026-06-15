Trump, 80, Looks Worse Than Ever in Meeting With France’s Macron

get a load of Trump's drowsy body language during this Macron meeting pic.twitter.com/gQkFjUlXDb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 15, 2026

Later, appearing outdoors with Macron and his wife Brigitte, Trump looked tired and his right hand appeared swollen and discolored.

check out how swollen and discolored Trump's right hand is pic.twitter.com/jU6QNgIJpa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 15, 2026

The UFC event lasted until well after 1 a.m. early Monday morning as fireworks went off over Washington, D.C. Trump headed to the G7 just hours later, meaning his only time to sleep (aside from the nap he took during the UFC fight) would have been on Air Force One as it flew to France. As we learned from Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier this month, Trump is up at all hours of the night and usually doesn’t sleep much on plane flights, either.

This and jetlag likely exacerbated his tendency to fall asleep even during normal work days. Trump is clearly not well, and holding an excessive birthday party (sorry, a “Freedom 250” event) until the wee hours of the morning didn’t leave him at his best to meet with Marcon. If this is what the public is seeing, how much worse is Trump doing in private?