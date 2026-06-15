Gavin Newsom Reveals Trump’s DOJ Is Investigating Him and His Wife

“Well, our expectation is that the strait is going to be opened in a toll-free way for the long term, and that’s the sort of thing that we’re going to figure out in these technical negotiations. You know, there are a lot of very important details to figure out that we’re actually going to sit at the table and discuss together, and figure out a path forward on these details,” Vance said, revealing that nothing has actually been decided yet.

🚨 Wow. JD Vance sidesteps confirming a long-term, toll-free reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by stating that those details would be determined in upcoming technical negotiations:



“Well, our expectation is that the strait is going to be opened in a toll-free way for the long… pic.twitter.com/h6qxL4WbQm — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 15, 2026

Shortly after Vance’s interview, Trump announced that the U.S. and Iran had both signed the memorandum of understanding. But the text is still not public—with Trump saying it may be released “some time after Friday” or “some time in the very near future.”

When Trump announced the peace deal with Iran on Sunday, he said that he fully authorized “the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”