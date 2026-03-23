Trump’s Civil Service Cuts Are Now Putting Americans in Danger

The State Department decimated its Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, and worked hard to shrink the number of foreign service officials. The agency also reportedly fired a number of its oil and gas experts, leaving the government without resources to address the ongoing crisis of rising oil prices in the wake of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, the Pentagon decimated the offices that would have investigated the lethal strike on an Iranian school that killed 165 people.

Since Trump took office last January, more than 380,000 people have left the federal workforce; although some of these “separations” occurred due to retirements or contract completions, tens of thousands were the result of layoffs, hiring freezes, and the “Deferred Resignation Program,” which provided employees with payouts to leave federal service. According to data from the Office of Personnel Management, more than 130,000 federal employees took the DRP, also known as the “Fork in the Road.”

“There is an approach by this president and the leaders around him not to value expertise, and that has implications above and beyond the reduction in talent that has existed and the morale that has been damaged,” said Max Stier, president and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service, a nonpartisan nonprofit that studies the federal workforce. “The sum total means that we are less safe as Americans under the leadership of this administration.”