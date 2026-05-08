It’s No Longer Safe for Civil Servants to Be Good at Their Job

Fear may not be the only factor driving down the number of Sammies awarded this year. Another reason may be that there are 317,000 fewer civil servants to choose from. Conservative rhetoric to the contrary, the civil service isn’t that big; it’s only about 2.1 million people, which is significantly fewer than there were 50 years ago. The total went down because about half those people worked for the Defense Department, which downsized after the Cold War ended. Even so, the three defense agencies—the Defense Department, the Veterans Affairs Department, and the Homeland Security Department—today employ the majority of civil servants. Civil servants at non-defense government departments—the departments where Musk and Vought concentrated their bloodletting—number only about 725,000. That suggests that in the last year we lost somewhere between one-third and one-half of all non-defense civil servants.

Were some of the 317,000 fired civil servants incompetent? With a sample that large, there’s bound to have been some clock-watchers and dumbbells. But all available evidence suggests that it wasn’t the incompetents who got targeted, but rather the smarter, harder-working, and more dedicated employees, who weren’t afraid to get in Musk’s and Vought’s way. Incompetents tend to be compliant and try not to draw attention to themselves. If I’m right, then the one-third-to-one-half of all civil servants fired last year included a disproportionate number of Sammie prospects. It’s a terrible brain drain for the country—and, whether he knows it or not, for Trump. As my colleague Grace Segers reported last month, one reason (among many) that the conflict with Iran is going so badly is that the experienced staff who would normally help manage it are no longer there.

Last year, Michael Lewis published Who Is Government?: The Untold Story of Public Service, an excellent anthology of profiles of stellar civil servants that originated as a Washington Post series under the stewardship of opinion editor David Shipley (who quit rather than adhere to Jeff Bezos’s policy that the Post publish only opinions with which Bezos agreed). As best I can tell, all of the government workers celebrated by Lewis and Co. still seem to be in the employ of the federal government, and one of them, Jarod Koopman of the IRS, actually got promoted last fall to acting chief tax compliance officer. (To read my Democracy review of Lewis’s book, click here, and to read my 2022 celebration of public servants in TNR, click here.)

