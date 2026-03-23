The Scariest Thing About This War? He’s Sitting in the Oval Office.

I wouldn’t suggest we get too hung up on the matter of whether such bombings constitute a war crime. It’s an interesting question to think about, but it’s murky. What isn’t murky is that it’s a significant escalation. And as we enter this war’s fourth week—and wasn’t it supposed to be winding down by now?—we need to start thinking about the ways in which this could escalate further and why it’s potentially dangerous with an impetuous man-child sitting in the Oval Office and a secretary of “War” who has already shown us that he lusts to inflict violence on noncombatants (the people on those boats in the Caribbean) and to thumb his nose at both international law and our own military’s rules of engagement while doing so.

This is how conflicts become, well, real wars. It always starts small. But history and current reality remind us of two truisms of war. The first is that unpredictable things always happen. I believe that we didn’t intend to bomb that girls’ school. But bomb it we did, and those 150 dead children are not something Iranians will soon forget.

The second is that wars escalate. The United States and Israel started this war. Iran ordered reciprocal strikes on Israel and some gulf states. The United States and Israel stepped up their attacks. Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, which led Trump to say what he said over the weekend about bombing civilian power plants. Iran countered that move by announcing that if Trump does that, it will launch strikes on the energy and water systems of Israel and some gulf states.