In Barron’s, Avi Salzman reported that China doubled its exports of solar energy equipment in March. Its solar exports dipped a little in April, but still were 60 percent higher than a year earlier. Also in April, China’s exports of alternative-fuel vehicles more than doubled over the previous year, reaching a record high. Domestically, Nicholas Kusnetz and Georgina Gustin reported in Inside Climate News, China’s investment in green technologies is softening the blow of higher oil prices. For example, more than half of all new cars sold last year in China were electric.

Outside China, solar generation was up 15 percent over the previous year during the war’s first month. Wind power was up 8 percent, and hydropower was up 2 percent. Jigar Shah, who was an Energy Department official in the Biden administration, predicted to Matthew Zeitlin of Heatmap News that clean energy spending will double globally to $400 billion per month by the end of this year, all thanks to Trump’s Iran War. In Europe, electric-car sales rose 51 percent over the previous year in March and 34 percent over the previous year in April. Alternative-fuel vehicle sales more than doubled in March in Japan, Korea, and New Zealand over the previous year, and rose more than 50 percent in India and Australia.

In spite of Trump’s efforts to kill it, some of this alternative-energy boom is tiptoeing into the United States. The energy storage industry, which includes solar, hydropower, and batteries, reported record growth in January, February, and March. The proliferation of data centers was the primary driver, but “disruptions to global gas and gas turbine supplies” also helped, Reuters reported. This expansion occurred even as Trump cancelled $7 billion in solar subsidies. During that same period, investment in electric vehicles increased by $1.1 billion (even as employment fell nearly by six thousand jobs due to Trump’s policies discouraging EV production).