Kat Abughazaleh on Losing, Mutual Aid, and What Comes Next

It’s almost impossible if you’re a working-class person. The first thing you’re asked when you run for office is how many people can you call on day one to max out [donations] to your campaign. For me, that answer was zero. Some people straight-up hung up the phone while I was trying to set up campaign infrastructure. There have been proposals to the [Federal Election Commission] to allow candidates to use campaign funds to help pay rent up to a certain point—I think that’s a fantastic idea. Running for office is already stressful, but the most stressful part for me was the financial precarity. I don’t even understand how a parent—much less a single parent—would ever be able to run for federal office. And then if you lose, you’re fucked. It leads to a Congress where the average age is 58, while the average American is 38, and where half the members are worth a million dollars or more.

You closed the gap significantly in the final week. What do you think you figured out too late—or did you just leave it all on the field?

I truly feel like we left it all on the field. But with another week, that’s another week of dishonest AIPAC ads, or them straight-up advertising for my progressive opponents to split the field. They had to invent new forms of rat fucking because they couldn’t win clean. I was talking to my therapist this morning, and I told her it just feels unfair—we never went after anyone’s personal life, we didn’t do any dirty tricks. She asked if I could go back, would I have done those things? And the honest answer is no. But it doesn’t make it suck less.