Are We on the Brink of a Global Debt Crisis?

Nowadays, when macroeconomists talk about global debt hitting a “ceiling,” the immediate instinct of the investment class—and anyone else who peruses Financial Times and Barron’s—is to brace for a replay of 2008. Years of coverage in the mainstream financial papers have conditioned us to picture underwater suburban mortgages, maxed-out credit cards, and over-leveraged consumers triggering a massive, cascading recession.

But that is not the crisis we are staring down today. In fact, if you look at the underlying data, the global household debt-to-GDP ratio is hovering around a decade low. The global working and middle classes, while certainly squeezed by relentless inflation and stagnant wages, aren’t driving this systemic vulnerability; they slowed their borrowing. No, the true danger—the $106 trillion currently teetering over the abyss—sits squarely on the balance sheets of sovereign governments and heavily leveraged corporations in the finance, energy, and defense sectors.

This is what makes our current moment so terrifying to macroeconomists. In 2008, when the private financial sector collapsed under the weight of its own misdeeds, the state stepped in to absorb the shock. Sovereigns bailed out the banks, socializing their private losses to keep the system afloat. But today, the sovereigns are the source of toxic debt. They are the overleveraged ones, frantically issuing paper to cover exploding deficits. When a sovereign balance sheet fractures under the strain of an acute energy shock, no larger entity is left in the room to bail them out. The shock absorbers are gone.