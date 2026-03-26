The Next Financial Shock to Come From Trump’s War With Iran

This pristine rating is no longer a reflection of reality. Many countries are beginning to explore alternatives to the petrodollar. And the physical infrastructure and foreign policy that underpin its value are in tatters, replaced by a series of ad hoc military strikes in the Persian Gulf and temporary waivers to “protect” American consumers from the resulting inflation (like the recent suspension of the Jones Act, as well as the suspension of sanctions on Russian and Iranian oil at sea).

Simultaneously, Trump is calling on the U.S. to borrow trillions of dollars to finance the military, while signaling that the U.S. may withdraw from policing the Strait of Hormuz altogether. Viewed in this light, the “full faith and credit” of the U.S. government is poised to hit a hard limit in the near future. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the net cost of interest will top $7,700 per household in fiscal year 2026, with the total amount topping $289,000 per household. But for whatever reason, the bond market is failing to price in the risk of the U.S. fighting perpetual wars, whose primary exports are no longer oil but instability.

For the last 46 years, the math of U.S. debt relied on a geopolitical bargain with the rest of the world. The U.S. could run perpetual deficits because its military secured global trade, keeping the commodity inputs for industrialization at the periphery cheap and plentiful. This arrangement allowed the U.S. to export its inflation and import the world’s surpluses at massive discounts, passing the savings along to domestic consumers as their wages began to stagnate in the late 1970s. But now, the clocks are running out and the bills are coming due.