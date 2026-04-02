Donald Trump seems really mad. He exploded over birthright citizenship after his arguments over it fell flat in the Supreme Court. That came despite his decision to show up at the proceedings, another display of anger designed to bully the justices. He also raged at them over this earlier in the week. Meanwhile, Trump is angrily threatening our NATO allies for failing to bail him out by helping reopen the Strait of Hormuz. On top of all that, Trump just suffered a string of losses in the lower courts. And a new CNN poll finds his economic approval at a crushing 31 percent, with 27 approving of his handling of inflation. We talked to Corey Brettschneider, an expert on the presidency. He explains how all these failures are rooted in delusions of omnipotence, how Trump is coming face-to-face with the limits on his powers, why it matters that lower courts are performing heroically, and why the ultimate check on Trump is really the people. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.
PODCAST
Trump Spirals Into Rage as Brutal Poll Hits and Legal Losses Pile Up
As Trump’s anger worsens amid a spate of bad news, an expert on the presidency digs into the bigger story here: Trump is learning there are serious limits on his power, and he’s beside himself over it.
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