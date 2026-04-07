Gas Prices Are Going Through the Roof. Automakers Aren’t Bothered.

U.S. automakers may not feel pressured to embrace electrification, but they could see declining returns on their strategy of selling very particular types of cars to very particular types of people (read: the rich). Other countries have not limited themselves in this way. In China, for instance, drivers have embraced a wide range of genuinely affordable, high-tech EVs made by brands like BYD, Geely, and Chery, which has racked up some 57,000 orders for its sporty new $8,500 QQ3. Even before the start of the war, battery-only vehicles accounted for 50 percent of auto markets in Thailand and Singapore, and about a third in China, Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam. As many of these countries face acute energy shortages, those trends seem poised to accelerate. Two weeks after the start of the war in Iran, a BYD dealership in Manila reported receiving two months’ worth of orders in just two weeks. As Bloomberg reports, showrooms in Bangkok and Auckland are similarly buzzy.

In a sign of the changing times, BYD sold more cars than Ford globally for the first time last year. Detroit’s Big Three domestic automakers (Ford, GM, and Stellantis) today command less than 10 percent of global market share—down from nearly 50 percent in 1973. Over the last decade, they’ve pulled back from growth markets where they’ve struggled to make a profit, like China, which had been important lifelines for their balance sheets in the wake of the great recession. To be sure, the U.S. remains the world’s largest consumer market. Automakers here have made good money selling high-margin trucks and SUVs to wealthier buyers, and probably can for years to come. But experts say it’s only a matter of time before Chinese brands that are effectively barred from the U.S. now will be able to compete here, too. That could cut into Detroit’s profits at home.

“EVs do seem to be gaining hold outside the United States, and the Chinese are absolutely coming in in a big way in many of those markets,” Levenson said. “I think that’s the very big threat for the domestic three—not only will China eventually figure out a way to get into the U.S., but, even if that doesn’t happen, [the domestic three] will become far more dependent on the U.S. market as China takes greater shares of sales in the rest of the world.” Similar troubles are already plaguing European and Japanese automakers, which are rapidly losing customers to Chinese automakers domestically and abroad.