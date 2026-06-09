White House Reveals Plan to Shut Out Reporters From UFC Fight
The UFC is getting control over which reporters gets to cover the fights on the White House lawn.
The Trump administration is restricting which reporters are allowed to cover June 14’s UFC fight on the White House lawn, giving the mixed martial-arts company control over who can get in.
The White House Correspondents Association told its members in an email last week that just the White House press pool was allowed, with other outlets barred from the White House grounds unless the UFC gives them press credentials, The Washington Post reports.
“The WHCA has been pushing back on this, but we have been told there will be various Secret Service access points across campus and that the [White House North Lawn] is being used as a staging area for the fighters and UFC filming zone, and the [White House] is standing firm,” WHCA President Weija Jiang wrote in the email.
Jang also said that the UFC was only allowing a “very limited number” of journalists to be on the South Lawn during the fight. Other journalists would have to watch the fight on viewing screens at the Ellipse Park outside the White House or at the JW Marriott hotel. Reporters won’t be able to access their workspaces, the White House briefing room, or “Pebble Beach,” an area on the lawn used for TV appearances during the fight.
“If you have not received a UFC press credential, you will need to utilize other public spaces in the area for any live shots,” Jiang wrote in the email.
The move is very unusual, as the White House has historically handled press credentialing for larger events. But a circus on the White House lawn is also unprecedented, with taxpayers footing the still untold bill to entertain an audience full of Trump’s friends, the UFC’s guests, and military personnel who have to pay their own way. The whole thing is an expensive spectacle for Trump’s birthday.