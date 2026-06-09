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White House Reveals Plan to Shut Out Reporters From UFC Fight

The UFC is getting control over which reporters gets to cover the fights on the White House lawn.

Construction of the UFC ring on the White House lawn
Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Construction of the UFC ring on the White House lawn, June 9.

The Trump administration is restricting which reporters are allowed to cover June 14’s UFC fight on the White House lawn, giving the mixed martial-arts company control over who can get in.

The White House Correspondents Association told its members in an email last week that just the White House press pool was allowed, with other outlets barred from the White House grounds unless the UFC gives them press credentials, The Washington Post reports.

“The WHCA has been pushing back on this, but we have been told there will be various Secret Service access points across campus and that the [White House North Lawn] is being used as a staging area for the fighters and UFC filming zone, and the [White House] is standing firm,” WHCA President Weija Jiang wrote in the email.

Jang also said that the UFC was only allowing a “very limited number” of journalists to be on the South Lawn during the fight. Other journalists would have to watch the fight on viewing screens at the Ellipse Park outside the White House or at the JW Marriott hotel. Reporters won’t be able to access their workspaces, the White House briefing room, or “Pebble Beach,” an area on the lawn used for TV appearances during the fight.

“If you have not received a UFC press credential, you will need to utilize other public spaces in the area for any live shots,” Jiang wrote in the email.

The move is very unusual, as the White House has historically handled press credentialing for larger events. But a circus on the White House lawn is also unprecedented, with taxpayers footing the still untold bill to entertain an audience full of Trump’s friends, the UFC’s guests, and military personnel who have to pay their own way. The whole thing is an expensive spectacle for Trump’s birthday.

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MAGA Group Runs Horrific AI-Generated Ad Attacking James Talarico

The transphobic ad portrayed Talarico as Maria from The Sound of Music.

James Talarico gestures with one hand and speaks into a microphone he holds with the other
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

With high gas prices caused by an unnecessary war in the Middle East and a floundering economy, the GOP seems to realize they aren’t going to win the midterm elections on policy issues. Instead, they’re pivoting to the most distasteful plan B possible.

A new ad released Tuesday by the dark money organization Citizens for Sanity depicts the Texas Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico wearing a dress similar to Julie Andrews’s in The Sound of Music. The ad, first obtained by the right-wing outlet The Daily Caller, is entirely AI-generated. It features the fake Talarico singing the song “My Favorite Things,” though the lyrics have been replaced with crass lines about transgender people.

Citizens for Sanity is closely linked with President Donald Trump and one of his top advisers, white nationalist scumbag Stephen Miller. The group possesses millions in dark money, and has garnered attention for racist advertising backing MAGA candidates.

Citizens for Sanity released ads that ran during the 2022 World Series claiming Latino immigrants were “draining your paychecks, wrecking your schools, ruining your hospitals [and] threatening your family.” Another video speaks about a “radical leftwing love affair with criminals” while displaying images of violent crime committed by Black Americans.

Reporting by The Guardian and Documented revealed that Citizens for Sanity is a part of the Conservative Partnership Institute, the workplace of many former Trump officials which The New York Times has described as a “nerve center for the right wing.”

Many states across the political spectrum are attempting to regulate or ban the use of AI in political advertisements due to its misleading nature.

The good news is that if this is all that MAGA’s got, Talarico will be just fine. The progressive Democrat’s record is squeaky clean, especially when compared to his Republican rival Ken Paxton’s long history of scandal.

Paxton cheated on his wife, was impeached by the Republican-controlled state House on corruption charges, and helped donors by targeting their enemies as state attorney general. Last month, his office offered a sweetheart plea deal to a repeated child molester that would see the offender spend just one day in jail.

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Trump Sticks With Disastrous New Intel Chief as Democrats Lead Revolt

House Speaker Mike Johnson could not get Donald Trump to agree to swap Bill Pulte for someone else.

House Speaker Mike Johnson turns his head to speak to reporters while walking in the Capitol
Elizabeth Frantz/Bloomberg/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson failed Tuesday to convince President Donald Trump to sacrifice his crooked crony in order to save FISA.  

In a meeting at the White House, Trump indicated that he would not nominate a replacement for Bill Pulte, the wildly inexperienced housing official he appointed as acting director of national intelligence.

Pulte’s appointment prompted Democrats to pull their support for a long-term extension of FISA Section 702, which is intended to shield U.S. citizens from the country’s warrantless surveillance program overseas. Seven Senate Republicans also voted against the FISA extension last week.

The key spy power is set to expire Friday, but Trump made it clear that he felt no need to acquiesce to Democrats’ demands, people briefed on the meeting told Politico

The Democrats “have taken a hostage,” Johnson told reporters Tuesday. In reality, Trump’s reckless actions and total disregard for his own party have put FISA into jeopardy.

Pulte has none of the military or intelligence background necessary to lead ODNI, and has instead made a name for himself by targeting the president’s political enemies and making himself wildly unpopular in the process.

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Republican Senator Attacks GOP for Becoming “Circular Firing Squad”

Senator Thom Tillis is fed up with his party over their recent votes.

Senator Thom Tillis speaks to reporters
Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images
Senator Thom Tillis

Outgoing Senator Thom Tillis wrote a 15-paragraph letter excoriating his Republican colleagues for bending over backwards to the most troubling parts ofPresident Trump’s agenda.

Tillis called out Republicans pushing Trump’s vote-suppressing SAVE Act, saying the party has devolved into a “circular firing squad” over the controversial legislation.

“The real problem I have is that the president (and a few of our members?) forced us to take two more unsuccessful votes for the SAVE Act at the expense of our most vulnerable members in cycle,” Tillis wrote in the letter obtained by Punchbowl News. “The road to holding our majority is already difficult.... We cannot afford any more unforced errors like this between now and November.”

Tillis also railed against Republicans supporting the president’s “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” a $1.776 billion, taxpayer-funded handout for any Trump supporter who felt targeted by the Biden administration.

“We missed an opportunity to remove a political albatross (the 1776 fund) from around the necks of our colleagues who are in cycle,” Tillis said. “Instead, we added weight to that albatross by having 41 members vote to protect the program.”

This letter from Tillis comes just days after he set off Trump after his refusal to confirm Acting Attorney Todd Blanche’s until he disavows the January 6 insurrectionists.

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Trump Suggests Stealing Half of Iran’s Oil as War Payback

President Trump appears to be under the impression that Iran will accept this.

Trump speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Trump speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, June 5.

President Trump on Tuesday mused aloud about profiting from his war on Iran.

In an interview with ABC News, Trump said, “Somebody’s going to have to build all that infrastructure, new bridges, new this, new that, new power plants. You know, they’re talking about a trillion dollars, probably more. And you know that’s why we’ll probably get involved in rebuilding, right, helping them rebuild.”

Asked if that would be like the Marshall Plan for Iran, Trump responded, “Yeah, but, we’ll get half their oil.”

While the Iranian government is demanding funds for reconstruction as part of a peace deal, the country would almost certainly reject hands-on U.S. involvement as well as any deal that hands over its oil The two countries have not had diplomatic relations in nearly 50 years, and the Iranian economy is hampered by U.S.-led economic sanctions. Any deal would have to address those stumbling blocks before a hint of U.S. involvement in rebuilding Iran.

But Trump sees dollar signs anytime he gets the opportunity to build something. He has spent much of his second term planning a new White House ballroom, a “triumphal arch” on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., and a takeover of a public golf course in the district. Iran probably looks like a golden opportunity for his business interests, as well as his family members.

Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been eyeing redevelopment projects for Gaza for months, and he’d probably be involved in Iran, too. But considering that Iran’s leaders are even more hostile to the U.S. than they were before the war, Trump getting to rebuild Iran is wishful thinking.

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