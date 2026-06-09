MAGA Group Runs Horrific AI-Generated Ad Attacking James Talarico
The transphobic ad portrayed Talarico as Maria from The Sound of Music.
With high gas prices caused by an unnecessary war in the Middle East and a floundering economy, the GOP seems to realize they aren’t going to win the midterm elections on policy issues. Instead, they’re pivoting to the most distasteful plan B possible.
A new ad released Tuesday by the dark money organization Citizens for Sanity depicts the Texas Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico wearing a dress similar to Julie Andrews’s in The Sound of Music. The ad, first obtained by the right-wing outlet The Daily Caller, is entirely AI-generated. It features the fake Talarico singing the song “My Favorite Things,” though the lyrics have been replaced with crass lines about transgender people.
Citizens for Sanity is closely linked with President Donald Trump and one of his top advisers, white nationalist scumbag Stephen Miller. The group possesses millions in dark money, and has garnered attention for racist advertising backing MAGA candidates.
Citizens for Sanity released ads that ran during the 2022 World Series claiming Latino immigrants were “draining your paychecks, wrecking your schools, ruining your hospitals [and] threatening your family.” Another video speaks about a “radical leftwing love affair with criminals” while displaying images of violent crime committed by Black Americans.
Reporting by The Guardian and Documented revealed that Citizens for Sanity is a part of the Conservative Partnership Institute, the workplace of many former Trump officials which The New York Times has described as a “nerve center for the right wing.”
Many states across the political spectrum are attempting to regulate or ban the use of AI in political advertisements due to its misleading nature.
The good news is that if this is all that MAGA’s got, Talarico will be just fine. The progressive Democrat’s record is squeaky clean, especially when compared to his Republican rival Ken Paxton’s long history of scandal.
Paxton cheated on his wife, was impeached by the Republican-controlled state House on corruption charges, and helped donors by targeting their enemies as state attorney general. Last month, his office offered a sweetheart plea deal to a repeated child molester that would see the offender spend just one day in jail.