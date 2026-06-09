MAGA Group Runs Horrific AI-Generated Ad Attacking James Talarico

With high gas prices caused by an unnecessary war in the Middle East and a floundering economy, the GOP seems to realize they aren’t going to win the midterm elections on policy issues. Instead, they’re pivoting to the most distasteful plan B possible.

A new ad released Tuesday by the dark money organization Citizens for Sanity depicts the Texas Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico wearing a dress similar to Julie Andrews’s in The Sound of Music. The ad, first obtained by the right-wing outlet The Daily Caller, is entirely AI-generated. It features the fake Talarico singing the song “My Favorite Things,” though the lyrics have been replaced with crass lines about transgender people.