Republican Senator Attacks GOP for Becoming “Circular Firing Squad”
Senator Thom Tillis is fed up with his party over their recent votes.
Outgoing Senator Thom Tillis wrote a 15-paragraph letter excoriating his Republican colleagues for bending over backwards to the most troubling parts ofPresident Trump’s agenda.
Tillis called out Republicans pushing Trump’s vote-suppressing SAVE Act, saying the party has devolved into a “circular firing squad” over the controversial legislation.
“The real problem I have is that the president (and a few of our members?) forced us to take two more unsuccessful votes for the SAVE Act at the expense of our most vulnerable members in cycle,” Tillis wrote in the letter obtained by Punchbowl News. “The road to holding our majority is already difficult.... We cannot afford any more unforced errors like this between now and November.”
Tillis also railed against Republicans supporting the president’s “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” a $1.776 billion, taxpayer-funded handout for any Trump supporter who felt targeted by the Biden administration.
“We missed an opportunity to remove a political albatross (the 1776 fund) from around the necks of our colleagues who are in cycle,” Tillis said. “Instead, we added weight to that albatross by having 41 members vote to protect the program.”
This letter from Tillis comes just days after he set off Trump after his refusal to confirm Acting Attorney Todd Blanche’s until he disavows the January 6 insurrectionists.