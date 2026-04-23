Other tallies differ. According to Google’s AI translation of a Farsi-language news source, the Iranian attorney prosecuting the attacks in Minab reported: “Final toll of martyrs in Shajare Tayyiba school attack is 156. Among these martyrs were 120 students, including 73 boys and 47 girls, 26 teachers, all of whom were women, seven parents of the students, including four men and three women, a school bus driver, a pharmacy technician at the clinic adjacent to the school, and a six-month-old fetus.”

This is how human beings report facts using empirical methods and not just predictive speech. Journalists and researchers go deep. Trevor Ball, a former explosive ordnance disposal technician for the U.S. Army who now conducts research for Bellingcat, identified components found in Minab as belonging to a Tomahawk missile. Reporters for the Times ordered and analyzed new satellite imagery from the provider Planet Labs. Researchers at Human Rights Watch analyzed images of grave locations and grave-digging operations, and matched names of the dead announced by the Special Governor’s Office of Minab County to photographs, caskets, body bags, and funerary materials that featured names and ages, and status as teachers or students.

We don’t need AI to beg humans for forgiveness or implore us to believe it has a soul. Whatever bots say about ethics is surely not what ethics is. The problem with Claude is not that it acts like a bad human but that it acts like a bad computer. It can’t manage data. It gets basic facts, geography, numbers, and ages wrong.