Trump’s Corrupt IRS Shakedown Backfires Badly as GOPers Turn on Him

Yet we may be getting scammed here in another way, folks. That’s because Trump and Republicans have offered zero clarity about the future of the other part of his slush-fund scheme: the grant of immunity from IRS scrutiny for Trump, his businesses, and his family members. Incredibly, this would “forever” bar IRS audits of past tax claims by the Trump clan or the Trump Organization. Democrats can try to make Republicans vote on that towering act of corruption, which might prove politically even worse.

As you’ll recall, both these moves—the slush fund and the IRS immunity caper—were included in a “settlement” that the Justice Department reached in Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS over the first-term leaking of his tax returns. The settlement itself is bogus: Donald Trump’s DOJ is “settling” by agreeing to allow Donald Trump’s government to hand a massively corrupt package of gifts to Donald Trump. That absurdity was enough to persuade Republicans to oppose the slush fund.

But what about the IRS immunity piece? Well, we don’t know what’s going to happen with that. Which gives Democrats an opportunity.