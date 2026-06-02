Markwayne Mullin Caught in Blatant Lie About Homeland Security Budget
Mullin got into a heated exchange with Senator Patty Murray.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin appeared before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee Tuesday to defend his department’s $63 billion budget request, but instead got tripped up in his own lies.
Mullin appeared stumped by a basic question about supposedly updated training standards for DHS agents. Yet as Mullin delivered his insistent nonanswer, he also gave away the fact that he actually wasn’t as involved in training reforms as he claimed to be.
“While you and [White House border czar] Tom Homan say you’ve made some of those changes, the American people haven’t seen the proof of that. So I’m going to ask you today: What are your current training requirements for agents?” asked Washington Senator Patty Murray.
“Thank you for the question. I want to remind the senator that I was a part of negot—negotiating those reforms, and I think you’re aware of that, so I actually know what happened during those—” started Mullin, before Murray interjected.
“You were not in the room, but I do know you were aware of it,” Murray said.
“No, I was very involved in it, the back and forth—” Mullin argued.
“I was in the room, you were not in the room. I know you weren’t,” Murray stated.
Murray was referring to a bill that would restore training standards, protect sensitive locations such as schools and churches from raids, and require DHS agents to obtain judicial warrants, effectively bringing department requirements in line with those of other law enforcement agencies across the country. Murray is one of several Democrats who have aggressively pushed to block DHS funding until the agency alters its public-facing policies, particularly since federal agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis in January.
“Senator, you know that we agreed to all this stuff that you said, but you walked away because you had primary elections,” Mullin claimed.
“Mr. Secretary, you can give your side, I’m telling you I was in the room—” Murray responded, before Mullin interrupted: “It’s interesting, I was involved in that too.”