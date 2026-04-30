How Trump’s Wars Might Kick Off the Next Big Refugee Crisis

At the time, Lebanon absorbed over a million Syrian refugees, many of whom remain there. Now, not only is Lebanon likely incapable of accommodating additional outflows, it is itself on the verge of destabilization as Israel’s attacks and demands for the functionally impossible Lebanese disarmament of Hezbollah spark fears of civil war. In that scenario, some portion of the Syrian refugees already there would be likely to pick up and move on again, along with some number of Lebanese themselves.

Where would they go? While Turkey took in the largest number of Syrian refugees during the peak of the crisis and has already received some Iranians, Ankara has been cracking down on “irregular” migration flows. Last month, Interior Minister Mustafa ‌Ciftci said that the country was drawing up plans to contend with Iranian outflows, including potential border buffer zones. He added that Turkey was prepared to accommodate “up ‌to ⁠90,000 people” in the event of a sudden influx, which is, in the context of the total collapse of a country four times the size of Syria, a paltry number. The Gulf States, having been targets of Iranian military strikes and with a generally hostile posture toward refugees, are unlikely to step up; they infamously declined any formal Syrian refugee resettlement, instead absorbing some through myriad temporary programs.

Aside from the pure practicalities of a potential refugee crisis, migration in the mid-2010s, from Syria and elsewhere, more or less reshaped politics globally. Fears of mass migration and its (real or imagined) cultural and economic consequences were arguably the preeminent driver of the resurgence of a new far right in Europe and at least a part explanation for specific policy outcomes like Brexit, despite what were comparatively tiny numbers of resettlements. In the United States, immigration hysteria was the main foothold for the first Trump campaign, and the post-Covid so-called migrant crisis of asylum-seekers arriving at the southern border became a dominant narrative in the lead-up to the 2024 election despite border arrivals falling to four-year lows in the run-up to voting.