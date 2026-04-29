Trump’s Quixotic Push to Denaturalize U.S. Citizens

For one thing, the Trump administration cannot denaturalize a natural-born citizen—that is, someone who acquired citizenship at birth by virtue of being born on U.S. soil or by being born to a U.S. citizen. The Fourteenth Amendment’s citizenship clause, which was enacted during Reconstruction in 1869, sought to place the scope of American citizenship beyond the limits of normal political debate for all time. (I’ll come back to this to discuss Trump’s recent attacks on birthright citizenship later.)

Second, there are strict legal and constitutional limits on when and how the United States can denaturalize a naturalized U.S. citizen. This was not always the case. During the first Red Scare in the late 1910s, for example, the Wilson administration targeted Russian American anarchist activist Emma Goldman for her antiwar and anti-conscription efforts. Federal officials invalidated her husband’s naturalized citizenship for alleged fraud, then argued that her acquisition of citizenship through marriage to him was now invalid as well. She accepted deportation to the newly founded Soviet Union in 1919.

In the late 1930s, Congress and the Franklin D. Roosevelt administration sought to clarify when and how someone could lose their U.S. citizenship. The Nationality Act of 1940 was drafted to harmonize dozens of different provisions that had been enacted piecemeal over the preceding decades. In the new law, Congress laid out a variety of circumstances in which a U.S. citizen could be deemed to have renounced their U.S. citizenship. The Supreme Court later summarized those conditions as follows: