The Devil Wears Prada 2 Is the Try-Hard Sequel Millennials Deserve

Looking back to the 2000s and 2010s, no one raised her hand higher or completed more extra-credit assignments than Anne Hathaway. Breaking through in 2001 with The Princess Diaries and going on to play a Cinderella figure in the 2004 Ella Enchanted, Hathaway came on the scene as the girl next door ready for her makeover montage. This positioned her perfectly to play the role of Andrea “Andy” Sachs in the 2006 film adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s Anna Wintour–inspired roman à clef, The Devil Wears Prada. Under the unwilling tutelage of first assistant Emily (Emily Blunt), journalism grad and second assistant Andy struggles to gain the approval of Runway magazine’s Wintour-esque Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). “This place that people would die to work, you deign to work,” scolds Runway’s fashion director, Nigel (Stanley Tucci). “And you want to know why she doesn’t give you a kiss on the forehead and put a gold star on your homework?”

Here we go again with the gold stars. The Devil Wears Prada had all the favorite tropes of the 2000s: a women’s magazine writer who aspires to serious journalism; a cute boyfriend who, subsequent rewatches reveal, is a self-absorbed jerk; an older woman supervisor-mentor whose tough love inspires the heroine to be true to a new and improved version of herself. It is also relentless in its attacks on women’s bodies, with Hathaway’s character flippantly referred to as the “smart, fat girl” in the office. It’s a satire of the fashion world, fine, but it also bought into many of the pressures placed on young women at the time.

The original Devil Wears Prada is a time capsule in a multitude of ways, down to the statement necklaces and the pageboy hat. The new sequel arrives after a long cultural reckoning with the toxicity of the turn of the millennium, and appeals to a demographic that is definitely older, potentially wiser, and demonstrably interested in exchanging generational nostalgia for cold, hard cash. Everyone here is slightly more understandable, more human—it would be hard not to be after 20 years of being a beloved character in a cult movie—and, as a result, the sequel never hits the unforgettably confident stride of the original.