Challengers Is a Brutal Game of Desire

Challengers hails the voyeuristic spectator at every turn: It’s a movie as much about watching as about performing, as much about scopophilia as exhibitionism. The camera loves Zendaya, following her around in her radiant, wealthy wardrobe, all beige and cream and dry-clean-only. Her character, injured early in the film, mostly witnesses the action from the sidelines. In a flashback, Art and Patrick watch Tashi smash the competition, reclining in perfect unison as throwback synth music plays.

It may be no surprise that Guadagnino’s take on a sports movie is somewhat askew. Challengers is not an erotic thriller set in the world of tennis either, a la Match Point, and no one is as cute or likable as the leads of the romantic comedy Wimbledon. It’s hard to characterize what he’s created in these 131 minutes. Is it a tennis movie put through the art cinema machine? A pastiche of sports movies? Is Challengers a movie about movies (as most movies are), where tennis is the operative metaphor for cinema and how it moves the body?

What is for sure is how often the main characters are discussing tennis, debating tennis, asking each other, Are you talking about tennis right now? Are we still talking about tennis? Mommy, are you ever going to cool it with the tennis talk? The dialogue is, one imagines, intentionally over-the-top. For the men, tennis is a placeholder for sex and power, a constant negotiation over who will gain Tashi’s body, heart, and athletic expertise. For Tashi, everything in her adult life is a consolation prize for her lost potential as a champion. “Tennis is a relationship,” she muses, recalling a mediocre opponent she utterly destroyed on the court. For 15 seconds, she professes generously, “it was like we were in love.”