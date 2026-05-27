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Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
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Photo Exposes Treasury Secretary’s Desperation to Keep Trump Calm

Here’s what Scott Bessent had to say as the economy tanks.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent looks to the side while sitting in Donald Trump's Cabinet meeting
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was focused on one predominant message during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting: resilience, resilience, resilience.

At least, that’s what his notes let on. Evan Vucci, a senior photojournalist for Reuters, snagged a shot of Bessent’s writing pad, capturing several words the treasury secretary had scrawled in front of him.

“Resilience,” Bessent wrote, with an underscore beneath it.

Bessent also jotted down “Operation Economic Fury,” referring to the economic pressure and sanctions campaign initiated by the Trump administration against the government of Iran.

In parentheses, accompanied by a check mark, Bessent wrote: “Just in time, just in case,” and then, underneath that, another mention of “resilience” and “prosperity.”

Screenshot of a tweet
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The war itself—which has so far lasted roughly 13 weeks—is costing the U.S. about $1 billion per day, according to early estimates by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. But Donald Trump’s warmongering has made life more expensive for people everywhere, due to the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on several major oil and gas facilities.

The average cost of gas nationwide is $4.45 per gallon, with large swaths of the U.S. pushing $5 a gallon, according to the AAA’s price tracker. That’s about 50 percent higher than prices were before the war started.

Costs have also gone up for the rest of the world, a reality that has only aggravated U.S. alliances.

During the meeting, Bessent claimed that high oil costs are “transitory” and pledged that “oil will be lower than pre-conflict levels when this ends.” But the prediction came with a degree of irony, as his language echoed that of the prior administration and former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

But a peace deal does not seem to be anywhere in sight. Iranian officials traveled to Qatar earlier this week to work out a potential end to the war, but those efforts stalled after American forces violated the ceasefire arrangement. U.S. strikes destroyed Iranian boats and missile launch sites in and around Bandar Abbas, an Iranian port city that is home to the country’s key naval and air bases.

Speaking to his Cabinet Wednesday, Trump accused Tehran of trying to “out-wait” him on the makings of a deal, pressuring him and threatening the future legislative success of his party as the midterm elections approach.

“I don’t care about the midterms, look what happened last night,” Trump said, seemingly referring to Ken Paxton, who won the Texas Republican Senate primary over incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn.

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How One Shady Firm Is Using Reflecting Pool Renovation as a Cash Grab

A National Park Service analysis reveals how one firm is fleecing taxpayers with its contract to renovate the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C.

Washington Monument and reflecting pool renovation
Fatih Aktas/Anadolu/Getty Images

The amount of fraud the Trump administration has packed into every aspect of its reign is honestly starting to become impressive.

Federal documents obtained by The New York Times show that the contractor assigned to renovate the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Atlantic Industrial Coatings, is fleecing the feds to the tune of $13.1 million, seven times the price President Donald Trump previously said the work would cost.

A National Park Service analysis concluded that while the typical profit margin for such a job is 6 percent to 12 percent, Atlantic Industrial Coatings is getting a 20 percent profit margin for its work. This means the company is charging the government at least $850,000 more than average.

That Atlantic Industrial Coatings was even chosen in the first place is strange. This is the company’s first federal contract, and it got it without competition. In fact, the administration was in such a rush to hire Atlantic Industrial Coatings in particular that it allowed the company to start work before agreeing on the price tag. This gave the company inordinate leverage—if the government didn’t agree on the price, it could walk off, leaving Trump with a half-finished pool and no time to fix it before the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The office address for Atlantic Industrial Coatings is listed in the unincorporated area of New Canton, Virginia. Google Street View shows its headquarters as three small buildings in the middle of an endless expanse of grass. The company had zero Google reviews until Wednesday, when someone, presumably as a joke, gave the company one star.

The New Republic called the contractor’s publicly available phone number, and a representative picked up but declined to comment. “We’re not taking questions at this time,” he said.

Documents reviewed by the Times show Atlantic Industrial Coatings failed to properly seal gaps in the concrete on the floor of the pool the first two times it tried. The Interior Department declined to tell the Times whether an adequate fix had been found since then.

Unfortunately, the contract given to the Virginia builders isn’t unique. As Trump scrambles to renovate Washington, D.C., for his birthday and other summer festivities, several different companies have secured no-bid deals with the feds. And, hey, remember when a firm with ties to Kristi Noem got a $220 million no-bid contract from Trump to create an ad campaign for Kristi Noem? Where’s Nick Shirley, DOGE, and JD Vance’s anti-fraud task force when you need them?

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Malcolm Ferguson/
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DHS Secretary Tries to Get His Wife Cushy Job Under Special Status

Markwayne Mullin is trying to make his wife a “special government employee.”

Markwayne Mullin and his wife Christie Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Markwayne Mullin and his wife, Christie Mullin

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is moving to have his wife, Christie, hired under a Special Government Employee, or SGE, designation—the same way former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem hired her rumored lover, Corey Lewandowski.

Recent reporting from the Daily Mail states that Mullin has been floating the idea of SGE for his wife—which would allow her to fly free with him in federal flights—“on the regular,” according to Daily Mail sources. She could make over $130,000 per year.

This publication also looked at Mullin’s flight logs, which revealed he is traveling in the same $70 million luxury Gulfstream G700 jet that Noem was criticized for using. According to the logs, he is using the G700 to fly back to his ranch in Oklahoma from Thursday to Monday, running the department from an arm’s length. In addition to retaining that jet, DHS has purchased another luxury Gulfstream G700 jet, as well as seven other planes for both private travel and deportation flights.

“Mullin was one of the people complaining when Noem ordered the new planes,” a Daily Mail source said. “But they bought all the planes that Noem recommended. No complaints all of a sudden.”

“Silence from Mullin. It has been that way for a couple of months now, and we don’t know why,” another source told the Daily Mail. “He leaves on Thursdays a lot at 11 in the morning and doesn’t fly back until Monday afternoon. He is barely in the building.”

The White House denies reports of Mullin’s absence, stating that the secretary is “very engaged with the work they do on a daily basis and works closely with the President’s entire team to make sure his agenda is being enacted.”

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Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
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Trump’s Secret Team Focused on “Remigration” Exposed

Remigration is a far-right term that means the mass deportation of all nonwhite people.

Donald Trump puffs his lips and looks to the side while sitting in his Cabinet meeting
Win McNamee/Getty Images

A small office inside the State Department has quietly been chipping away, with little to no oversight, to enact Donald Trump’s sweeping deportation agenda.

The Office of Remigration was created about a year ago, but it has managed to stay out of the limelight ever since. It has not appeared in the State Department’s social media feeds, and no mention of it can be found on the State Department’s official website.

Apparently named after a racist, far-right scheme to expel minorities and immigrants, the office is responsible for processing payments possibly worth tens of millions of dollars to facilitate the deportation of immigrants to countries they may not even originally be from, Wired reported Wednesday.

“Who’s to know where the money goes because there’s no real monitoring, or any kind of accountability attached to these payments,” a source familiar with the work at the Office of Remigration told Wired. “In fact, it was made pretty explicit to us by our leadership that they weren’t interested in applying the same levels of accountability as we had traditionally applied to any kind of federal funding that we were responsible for managing to international organizations or NGOs.”

In response to a request for comment, the State Department wrote:

“President Trump promised to reverse the Biden-era invasion of illegal aliens and once again make America a country for Americans. Remigration puts these words into action.… The Office of Remigration directly addresses the top priorities of the National Security Strategy: reinstating border security as the primary element of national security and ending mass migration.”

Remigration is a far-right fixation that claims ethnic cleansing can restore Western nations to their “former glory.” The concept originated in Europe and focused on the preservation of a white European identity. Yet, after traversing the Atlantic, the concept of remigration has found a broader audience in the U.S. and Canada, and even lodged itself into the minds in the White House.

Both Trump and his key immigration adviser, Stephen Miller, have used the term in social media posts ahead of the 2024 election.

“As President I will immediately end the migrant invasion of America,” Trump wrote in September 2024. “We will stop all migrant flights, end all illegal entries, terminate the Kamala phone app for smuggling illegals (CBP One App), revoke deportation immunity, suspend refugee resettlement, and return Kamala’s illegal migrants to their home countries (also known as remigration).”

Practically no immigrant group in America—the famed country of immigrants—is safe to stay, though certain subgroups are obvious targets of the movement. They include nonwhite minority populations and the children of immigrants, all of whom remigration advocates claim should be deported to their place of racial ancestry.

A lone document published in January by the State Department shed further light on the office’s responsibilities.

“Remigration and border security are central to our diplomatic engagements, especially to those in our hemisphere,” the department wrote in a strategic planning document. “That includes ensuring foreign countries facilitate the repatriation of their nationals who have no right to remain in the United States; negotiating arrangements with other countries to accept the transfer of asylum claimants and illegal aliens removed from American communities; and working with DHS to support voluntary remigration.”

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Edith Olmsted/
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DHS Secretary Says Democratic Senator Deserved to Get Pepper-Sprayed

Markwayne Mullin then played dumb about ICE detainees being on hunger strike.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin speaks during Donald Trump's Cabinet meeting
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin blamed New Jersey Senator Andy Kim for being attacked by federal law enforcement.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, Mullin pointed the finger at Kim, who was among dozens of demonstrators who were pepper-sprayed outside Delaney Hall, an immigration detention center in Newark. The crowd was protesting in solidarity with immigrant detainees engaged in a hunger strike over their conditions.

“Now you have one of the senators complained because he got splattered with a, you know, with a pepper ball,” Mullin said. “I’m sorry, you probably shouldn’t have been there.”

Mullin also offered an outrageous denial to reports of the ongoing hunger strike that was as ridiculous as it was racist.

“There was only a handful of individuals that was refusing to eat, because they want their ethnic group—or their ethnic-right food. Well, they can go back to their country and get whatever food they want,” Mullin said. “The fact is, we’re giving them the calories they want. This isn’t Holiday Inn. We’re giving them sanitation.”

In reality, demonstrators have alleged that the detainees at Delaney Hall have been denied sufficient food, sanitary facilities, and medical care.

One Guatemalan man held at Delaney Hall told the group of protesters via video call Monday that nearly 300 other detainees had decided to “stop eating and stop working” indefinitely, in order to demand improvements to the inhumane conditions inside the facility, according to NJ.com. “But that’s not all we demand,” the man said. “We are also doing this to demand freedom.”

Selenia Destefani, a managing attorney and CEO of Nova Law Group, which is representing the detainees at Delaney Hall, also described the “brutal” conditions. “People just sleep on the floor—overcrowded rooms, cold showers, no food, extremely cold in the cells with no blankets,” she said. “Not sound conditions to live in.”

Soto Hernandez, one of the detainees held at the privately operated immigration detention facility, has been served spoiled food with worms in it, according to Destefani.

Kim, who visited Delaney Hall Monday, reported that the bathrooms were “filthy,” that it was difficult to get hot water, and that each room housed 12 to 16 people.

Other members of Trump’s administration haven’t gone so far as to deny the hunger strike. Speaking on Fox News Tuesday night, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan appeared to confirm that there was a hunger strike. “Hunger strikes never work. We’re not gonna change what we do because someone goes on a hunger strike,” Homan said, adding that if conditions were dire enough, federal immigration enforcement would obtain a court order to “force feed” detainees.

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CBS Ousts 60 Minutes Reporter Who Tried to Cover Trump Deportations

Sharyn Alfonsi says she’s being punished for “refusing to sanitize factually accurate reporting.”

Sharyn Alfonsi speaks while seated on a chair on stage.
Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Texas Conference for Women
Sharyn Alfonsi in 2022

Half a year since a 60 Minutes segment on torture in Salvadoran prisons was cut last-minute by CBS News boss Bari Weiss, the journalist reporting the piece has lost her job.

Sharyn Alfonsi had worked with 60 Minutes for over a decade. On Wednesday morning, she told The New York Times that CBS News allowed her contract to expire while ignoring her agent for weeks, and that her dismissal was a “deliberate choice to penalize a journalist for refusing to sanitize accurate reporting.”

CBS News has not publicly commented on the news so far.

Since Weiss, a former opinion columnist, took over as editor in chief of the TV network’s news division, her tenure has been marred by clashes with CBS’s more experienced reporters. The biggest of these came in December 2025, when she pulled a report on the suffering of Venezuelans deported to CECOT prison in El Salvador by the Trump administration, arguing the story wasn’t balanced enough. She also suggested the reporters reach out to Stephen Miller, the fascist curmudgeon behind Trump’s deportation policies, for an interview.

Alfonsi wrote an angry email bashing the decision that was subsequently leaked to the press. “Our story was screened five times and cleared by both CBS attorneys and Standards and Practices. It is factually correct,” Alfonsi wrote. “In my view, pulling it now—after every rigorous internal check has been met is not an editorial decision, it is a political one.”

Alfonsi alleged it was not explained to her why the story was killed, and noted that she had tried to get comment from the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department, and the White House, but was rebuffed each time.

“If the standard for airing a story becomes ‘the government must agree to be interviewed,’ then the government effectively gains control over the 60 Minutes broadcast,” Alfonsi concluded.

Weiss’s tenure has also coincided with the departure of the most famous 60 Minutes staffer of all: Anderson Cooper, who bounced in February. In his final episode, Cooper stressed the importance of the program’s editorial freedom, in remarks seen as a jab at Weiss and CBS.

CBS News has long permitted 60 Minutes to work independently of the rest of the network, but Alfonsi told the Times she saw the tides turning. “For the last 60 years it’s been the same formula: Tell the truth, hold the power accountable, don’t blink,” she said. “It’s unclear what next season looks like.”

Alfonsi is technically still employed at CBS but doesn’t plan to work without a contract. Instead, the longtime correspondent is hunkering down. “I’m not resigning,” she told the Times. “If they want me gone because I did my job, they’ll have to fire me.”

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Trump Falls Asleep Again After He Says Medical Checkup Went Perfectly

This time, the president fell asleep as his Cabinet discussed war.

President Trump falls asleep in a Cabinet meeting
Win McNamee/Getty Images
President Trump falls asleep in a Cabinet meeting, May 27.

After his third medical checkup in 13 months, and a delusional all-out blitz from his social media team defending him, President Trump has once again fallen asleep on camera in the middle of a Cabinet meeting, on Wednesday.

The president could be seen with his eyes closed for a prolonged period of time while sitting right next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. And he seemed to struggle to keep them open while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke, as well.

This comes just one day after the administration’s Rapid Response 47 X account spent hours lambasting various CNN hosts for blinking or looking down, equating it to Trump’s obvious naps. But people aren’t that stupid—the president is an old man, turning 80 in a matter of days, and sometimes he’ll doze off in a meeting. And we should be having these conversations about his health because his naps, swollen ankles, and mysterious bruises, as well as the constant denial from his team about them, only makes the situation more alarming.

This is at least the eighth time President Trump has fallen asleep on camera this year.

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Edith Olmsted/
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Trump Threatens to Bomb Yet Another Middle Eastern Country

Donald Trump’s warmongering is expanding.

Donald Trump lifts his chin while sitting in a Cabinet meeting
Win McNamee/Getty Images

After campaigning on a promise of “no new wars,” President Donald Trump just threatened to bomb yet another country.

During a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, a reporter asked Trump whether he would accept a short-term deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz that would allow Iran and Oman to control the essential passageway for global trade. Trump claimed that “nobody” would control the Strait of Hormuz, but that the U.S. would “watch over it.”

“It’s international waters, and Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we’ll have to blow ’em up,” Trump said. “They understand that, they’ll be fine.”

The so-called peace president’s remarks were shockingly violent, and at odds with other reports.

The U.S. and Iran are reportedly finalizing a draft “memorandum of understanding” that would require the U.S. military to withdraw its forces from the region and lift the blockade on Iranian ports, according to a report on IRIB, Iranian state television. In return Iran, in cooperation with Oman, would restore trade through the Strait of Hormuz to prewar levels within one month.

The White House pushed back against the report Wednesday morning, calling it “a complete fabrication.”

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Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
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Republican Operatives Behind Shady Democratic Donor Group Exposed

Lead Left has ties to at least two Republican super PACs.

Democratic House primary candidate Maureen Galindo stands at a table. She holds a microphone and gestures while speaking. Primary candidate Johnny Garcia sits next to her.
Katina Zentz/San Antonio Express-News/Getty Images
Democratic House primary candidates Maureen Galindo and Johnny Garcia

A Democratic House candidate running in Texas raised eyebrows when she promised to turn an ICE detention facility into a “prison for American Zionists.” It turns out she was bankrolled by a major GOP fundraiser.

Maureen Galindo’s candidacy was anything but normal: The sex therapist faced national criticism for her antisemitic remarks, which involved pledging to turn ICE centers into “castration processing” facilities “for pedophiles which will probably be most of the Zionists.”

Galindo nonetheless shocked state Democrats when she placed first in the March 3 primary—although not by enough to avoid a runoff.

Shortly afterward, Galindo’s small campaign—which had just a few thousand dollars in the tank—was infused with nearly $1 million from a mysterious super PAC, Lead Left, which was formed on April 24. The enormous donation forced Democrats to contend with the possibility that Galindo could actually win the Democratic nomination in Texas’s 35th congressional district, which was recently gerrymandered in order to heavily favor Republican candidates.

Lead Left went to great lengths to conceal the identities and political affiliations of its backers, though it proudly announced on its website that it “stands against MAGA extremists who will infect our country with Donald Trump’s agenda.” New reporting, however, reveals that’s not so likely.

Galindo’s windfall came by way of Caleb Crosby, the treasurer of the Congressional Leadership Fund, which serves as the primary super PAC of the House Republicans, Judd Legum reported via his Popular Information substack Wednesday. Crosby also serves as the treasurer of the Senate Leadership Fund, the super PAC for Senate Republicans.

Several details ultimately tie Crosby to the fundraising venture: Some of his other entities, connected to his political compliance firm Crosby Ottenhoff Group, share the same address as Lead Left, according to Legum.

Nebraska Public Media also found that the original Lead Left website included a snippet of code that linked out to WinRed, the predominant Republican fundraising website.

But the race to fill the Texas House seat isn’t the only campaign where Lead Left has inserted itself. The secretive super PAC also intervened in Democratic primaries in critical races in Nebraska and Pennsylvania, and has spent more than $2.4 million to date on political ads targeting Democratic primary races across the country.

Earlier this month, the Campaign Legal Center, or CLC, accused Lead Left PAC of violating federal reporting rules by funneling its money through two newly formed shell companies, Piruzi LLC and OTG Media LLC, in what the CLC claimed was an attempt to “conceal the actual vendors” and undermine “crucial electoral transparency for voters.”

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Trump’s “Great American State Fair” Will Feature Horrid Artist Lineup

This isn’t who you want to be celebrating 250 years of American history.

Workers build Freedom 250’s “Great American State Fair” infrastructure near the Capitol
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Workers build Freedom 250’s “Great American State Fair” infrastructure on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., May 14.

President Trump’s America 250 celebrations on the National Mall will feature military demonstrations, a 110-foot ferris wheel, and a slew of performers who are questionable at best.

Flo Rida, Milli Vanilli, Martina McBride, and Vanilla Ice will headline the “Great American State Fair” in Washington, D.C., which runs from June 25 to July 10. Young MC, the Commodores, C+C Music Factory, Morris Day and the Time, and Bret Michaels will all also perform.

Flo Rida, Milli Vanilli, and Vanilla Ice are not people who come to mind when considering which artists would best represent American art, history, and culture on its 250th birthday. But those people—from Stevie Wonder, to Bruce Springsteen, to Taylor Swift, to Beyoncé—probably wouldn’t be caught dead performing for this administration. We’ll have to wait and see who the next wave of performers brings.

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