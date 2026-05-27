How One Shady Firm Is Using Reflecting Pool Renovation as a Cash Grab
A National Park Service analysis reveals how one firm is fleecing taxpayers with its contract to renovate the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C.
The amount of fraud the Trump administration has packed into every aspect of its reign is honestly starting to become impressive.
Federal documents obtained by The New York Times show that the contractor assigned to renovate the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Atlantic Industrial Coatings, is fleecing the feds to the tune of $13.1 million, seven times the price President Donald Trump previously said the work would cost.
A National Park Service analysis concluded that while the typical profit margin for such a job is 6 percent to 12 percent, Atlantic Industrial Coatings is getting a 20 percent profit margin for its work. This means the company is charging the government at least $850,000 more than average.
That Atlantic Industrial Coatings was even chosen in the first place is strange. This is the company’s first federal contract, and it got it without competition. In fact, the administration was in such a rush to hire Atlantic Industrial Coatings in particular that it allowed the company to start work before agreeing on the price tag. This gave the company inordinate leverage—if the government didn’t agree on the price, it could walk off, leaving Trump with a half-finished pool and no time to fix it before the nation’s 250th anniversary.
The office address for Atlantic Industrial Coatings is listed in the unincorporated area of New Canton, Virginia. Google Street View shows its headquarters as three small buildings in the middle of an endless expanse of grass. The company had zero Google reviews until Wednesday, when someone, presumably as a joke, gave the company one star.
The New Republic called the contractor’s publicly available phone number, and a representative picked up but declined to comment. “We’re not taking questions at this time,” he said.
Documents reviewed by the Times show Atlantic Industrial Coatings failed to properly seal gaps in the concrete on the floor of the pool the first two times it tried. The Interior Department declined to tell the Times whether an adequate fix had been found since then.
Unfortunately, the contract given to the Virginia builders isn’t unique. As Trump scrambles to renovate Washington, D.C., for his birthday and other summer festivities, several different companies have secured no-bid deals with the feds. And, hey, remember when a firm with ties to Kristi Noem got a $220 million no-bid contract from Trump to create an ad campaign for Kristi Noem? Where’s Nick Shirley, DOGE, and JD Vance’s anti-fraud task force when you need them?