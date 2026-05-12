The U.S. Military’s Masculinity Problem

Seeing the raw, mutant, violent strains of masculinity that were leading to terrible abuse at Valley Forge made me want to write a book that could forcefully push back against this enduring idea that the military is this perfect catchall system for lost boys.

J.C.: I’d been been covering the military and veterans’ issues for a while when I started investigating the Forge for Mother Jones, but that work helped me illuminate for the first time the pedagogy that pervades the Pentagon, pervades military training—and really this network—that maintains real power. I mean, there are 5,200 JROTC and ROTC programs in America. Seeing the raw, mutant, violent strains of masculinity that were leading to terrible abuse at Valley Forge made me want to write a book that could forcefully push back against this enduring idea that the military is this perfect catchall system for lost boys. Really, it just creates more dysfunction.

L.C.: There have been periodic attempts at reform, going back to well into the nineteenth century. I was struck by the tale you relate in the book of Oscar Booz, a West Point cadet who died from chronic hazing in 1900, but who never told on his abusers, and many others. [Among other abuses, Booz was forced to chug Tabasco sauce, resulting in tuberculosis in his larynx, and to participate in the academy’s underground fight club.] The top brass often say the right things when these tragedies occur, but nothing changes. Is that because the model is simply irreconcilable with reform?

J.C.: To inculcate loyalty, to motivate violence, you need to use pretty harsh tools, and I’ve lost count of the times military school leaders have, in the face of severe hazing scandals, or cheating scandals, or administrative corruption allegations, pledged to end hazing, to reform these programs, to impose accountability—to fully embody the very pure ideals that these places claim to live up to—but it’s never happened, and I don’t think that’s an accident. Creating these perilous conditions is vital to establishing a man’s desire to get out of them: to secure power, to secure validation. I think that is what’s most effective at forcing men to engage in really risky, violent, traumatic behavior.