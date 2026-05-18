RFK Jr.’s War on Antidepressants Could Have Dire Consequences

A survey published this year found that more than 16 percent of Americans reported antidepressant use—although there are significant disparities along racial lines, with Black, Hispanic, and Asian adults far less likely to use the medications than non-Hispanic white Americans. Some research has also shown that Black and Hispanic Americans are less likely to receive treatment for depression overall than their white counterparts, and have longer delays between depressive episodes and antidepressant treatment. Despite depression being the leading cause of disability worldwide according to the World Health Organization, only around 40 percent of adolescents and adults with depression in the United States received counseling or therapy between 2021 and 2023.

Antidepressants can be prescribed to treat a number of serious medical disorders, including depression, generalized anxiety disorder, and obsessive compulsive disorder. They can also be a frontline response for preventing suicide. In 2023, suicide was the eleventh-leading cause of death in the United States overall, and the second-leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 10 and 34 years old.

When Rappaport began practicing as a psychiatrist, modern antidepressants did not yet exist; the medications for treating mental disorders at the time were, according to his recollection, more difficult to use and had greater side effects. By comparison, SSRIs and SNRIs have been a “godsend,” Rappaport continued, because of their safety and ease of use. This does not mean that everyone who uses antidepressants needs to be on them for an extended period of time, he continued, but for those with severe depression, it can offer life-saving stability. Fifty percent of people who have a single episode of depression will not see a recurrence. However, for those who do see a second episode, they are 70 percent more likely to see a third, and 90 percent more likely to see another afterwards.