How to Reclaim America From the Scammers and Frauds

I’ve written before on how the second Trump administration has ushered in a new gilded age of extreme wealth inequality, corporate consolidation, and public corruption. Just as our ancestors dragged America out of the muck and into a progressive era of cleaner politics and business, so too should the next Democratic administration orient itself around purging scams and frauds from both the economy and our civic life.

Perhaps no scam in modern American life is more Trumpian than cryptocurrency. The digital tokens, of which bitcoin is the most popular, are supposed to fulfill some kind of economic role depending on the owner’s wishes: as a medium of exchange, as a store of value, as an investment vehicle, and so on. At best, cryptocurrency was a cynical response to widespread disillusionment with the banking and financial sectors after the 2008 crash.

It has now been 17 years since bitcoin’s launch, and it is safe to describe cryptocurrency as a failure. The tokens provide no legitimate social or economic value. They do not offer a fixed rate of return like bonds. They do not represent an ownership stake in a company or pay dividends like stocks. They are not a feasible medium of exchange even after nearly two decades of attempts to build the infrastructure for it. You can’t buy groceries with them.

