What Will It Take to Oust Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?

In this week’s hearings, lawmakers have been eager to grill Kennedy about his role in the measles outbreak and his promotion of anti-vaccine policies and sentiment, his cuts to research and health funding, including to gender-affirming care, and the misinformation he’s spread—for example, that taking Tylenol during pregnancy can cause autism in babies. Though the vast majority of interrogation and criticism has come from Democrats, some Republicans have also had some tepid, measured words of criticism for Kennedy.

For the most part, Kennedy has used these fora to double down. He’s denied his role in the measles outbreak, repeated debunked conspiracy theories, and defended President Donald Trump. But Kennedy’s speaking tour is set to continue after the hearings conclude, at least for those who plan on tuning in to his new podcast.

Much of the heated rhetoric coming out of these hearings has only echoed previous condemnations of Kennedy by members of Congress—both from his initial confirmation hearings and from when he was brought in for similar questioning in September 2025. It’s been a banner week for those who traffic in anti-Kennedy sound bites. But the larger question remains: Beyond the occasional public upbraiding, can anything be done to stop him?