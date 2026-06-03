The blog post claims that models are trained to “refuse requests for instructions, tactics or planning that could meaningfully enable violence” and that law enforcement would be notified if conversations indicated an “imminent and credible risk to the harm of others.” OpenAI’s Model Spec (the outlines for the intended behavior of the models that power ChatGPT and other products) also instructs that the chatbot should not “encourage self-harm, delusions, or mania.”

These responses sound good in theory, but they buckle under scrutiny on three counts. First, the post’s reactive timing reveals that chatbot-assisted attacks were a threat category OpenAI had not anticipated. Second, the definition of “imminent and credible” is made internally by OpenAI, with limited public insight into how it was crafted or who had input. Third, while the Model Spec may instruct not to encourage delusion, OpenAI also acknowledges in that document that its production models “do not yet fully reflect the Model Spec.” Taken as a whole, this creates a gap into which users, potentially like Gavalas, can fall: inadvertent radicalization, where a chatbot reinforces delusional thinking, rewards personal myth, and nudges a vulnerable user toward violence without a single explicit request for attack planning.

The inadequacies of this safety framework points to an industry in need of significant reform so that it can address not only bad actors manipulating chatbots for malign purposes but also the possibility of chatbots themselves acting as radicalization vectors. One option to help address this challenge could be more effective partnerships with law enforcement and civil society groups that could audit chatbot safety frameworks, bringing in outside expertise while providing a degree of transparency for companies the majority of Americans already view with suspicion. Left unaddressed, the gap between the harms the industry has prepared for and those already documented in courtrooms and police reports will lead to more AI radicalization, more violence, and even deeper public anger about the AI industry.