AI Chatbots Are Unleashing Violence Among Kids

Layered on top of this are the conflicting demands within AI companies to create safe products while at the same time maximizing profitability. This problem is apparent at OpenAI, which is forecast to lose $14 billion in 2026. Partially in response to this, the company is now pushing past previously held red lines to boost its revenue. In 2024, for instance, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described the prospect of ads on ChatGPT as “uniquely unsettling” and a “last resort.” OpenAI is now testing limited advertising on the free version of ChatGPT. The company is also forging ahead with plans to allow erotica, despite concerns expressed by its own oversight board, which warned that doing so risks creating a “sexy suicide coach.”

An even more sordid example can be seen with Grok. According to a February 2026 investigation by The Washington Post, as part of a “push for relevance, xAI embraced making sexualized material … ignoring internal warnings about the potentially serious legal and ethical risks of producing such [sexualized] content.” Both examples show that, absent any sort of outside regulation, AI companies are willing to blur harm-related lines if it results in increased engagement and profit.

The final issue is diffusion. In the United States, major frontier AI labs like OpenAI and Anthropic are under a significant media spotlight and subject to civil liability (as the lawsuits mentioned above prove). This can provide at least some accountability. But LLM technology has dispersed far beyond the U.S. This means it’s entirely possible for a new chatbot to be created that engages young U.S. users but is not subject to U.S. accountability measures. The problem is made worse because there is currently no comprehensive federal framework for holding foreign-owned AI platforms accountable for consumer safety harm in the U.S. The CCDH, for instance, noted how the Chinese DeepSeek chatbot signed off on a (hypothetical) plan to assassinate Irish politician Mary Lou McDonald with the line “Happy (and safe) shooting!”