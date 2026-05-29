Kenya Court Blocks Trump’s Dream to Export Americans With Ebola
Kenya has thrown a major hurdle in Trump’s plan to keep Americans exposed to Ebola in Africa.
A Kenyan court on Friday suspended President Trump’s plan to build a quarantine field hospital in the region to house Americans exposed to the Ebola virus in the country—rather than have them return home for treatment.
The denial came after a lawsuit filed by the Katiba Institute, a Kenyan constitutional rights organization. They alleged that the “secretive, unilateral establishment of an Ebola quarantine facility raises grave constitutional concerns regarding the rights to life, health, fair administrative action, public participation, and parliamentary oversight.”
The facility, built on the U.S. Laikipia Air Base in Kenya, would have housed up to 50 U.S. citizens while they waited for treatment. It was meant to house U.S. citizens exposed to Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo or Uganda.
“At its core, this case is about preserving constitutional accountability, protecting public health, and ensuring that no government may place expediency above the lives and safety of the people of Kenya,” Katiba Institute Executive Director Nora Mbagathi wrote Thursday on X.
The Kenyan government, which has not publicly commented on the plan, has 48 hours to respond to the court’s interim decision.
The Ebola virus is already reported to have passed 1,000 positive cases and around 250 deaths. Trump attempting to dump American citizens who got the virus in Kenya—even as both countries struggle to protect their own citizens and resources—is a paternalistic move that puts even more Kenyans in danger.