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MAGA Rep.’s Campaign Website Is Littered With Fake Endorsements

It seems Representative Mike Collins isn’t as popular as he’d like people to think.

Representative Mike Collins speaks at a podium during a campaign event
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A MAGA Senate candidate who wants to challenge Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff was caught lying about who actually endorses him.

Representative Mike Collins, who is facing former football coach Derek Dooley in a heated GOP primary runoff, published endorsements from several local officials. Except, they say they haven’t actually backed him at all, according to the Daily Caller, a conservative blog.

“I wouldn’t vote for [Collins] if he’s the only one running,” Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley told the Caller, after his name was included among a list of supporters on Collins’s website.

Other officials seemed to have no clue that Collins was claiming they’d backed him. GOP Grady County Chair Jeff Jolly told the Caller he asked County Sheriff Earl Prince and County Commissioner Sam Kines about their apparent support for Collins after seeing their endorsements posted on social media.

“I talked to each of them in private, and I said, ‘Look, you do what you want to do, but for my own sake, I need to know why you endorsed Mike Collins,’” Jolly said. “Both of them looked at me funny, like, ‘What are you talking about?’ They didn’t know anything about it.’”

Kines told the Caller he’d only ever offered a “generic reply” to Collins’s campaign, and even had a sign for Dooley in his yard.

Prince told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he’d “never spoken” to Collins or his campaign. “My name was used without my permission, and I have no use for anybody that does business that way,” Prince said.

Earlier this week, former Donald Trump 2024 adviser Tony Fabrizio joined Collins’s campaign as a pollster and senior strategist, indicating that the president may be leaning toward endorsing Collins.

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Trump’s Great American State Fair Is Already Going Sideways

Almost all the musical performers have dropped out.

Musician Bret Michaels plays the guitar and sings
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Donald Trump’s “Great American State Fair” is on the verge of having no live music at all.

As of Friday, six of the nine original headliners have dropped out of the concert series intended to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. Martina McBride, Young MC, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores, Morris Day & The Time, and Bret Michaels have all withdrawn their names.

Their absence leaves just three booked artists on the widely advertised docket: Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida, and C+C Music Factory. But even the dwindled remainders seem on rocky ground.

Robert Clivillés, one of the co-founders of C+C Music Factory, revealed on Thursday that the group’s potential participation in the event was highly contentious and possibly illegal.

Clivillés claimed that Freedom Williams—who provided rap vocals on the hit track “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” and whose picture appears on the Freedom 250 event page—had no right to use the group’s name for his own tour, since he was only ever a featured guest artist and never a contractual component of the band.

“C&C Music Factory in-fact means Clivlles [sic] & Cole Music Factory,” Clivillés posted on his Facebook page. “Freedom Williams should not be using it to tour, nor represent what this group stands for in anyway! He should address himself as Freedom Williams formerly a guest featured artist on C&C Music Factory.

“Any comment that Freedom Williams makes or any event that he participates in regarding any Political or Religious views or opinions, he makes as Freedom Williams an individual solely, it has nothing to do with C&C Music Factories music or viewpoints in anyway,” Clivillés added, urging fans to go haunt Williams’s social media pages in order to change his mind.

Other artists on the original advert for the Great American State Fair claimed that the booking process was misleading and that they were not previously made aware of the event’s highly partisan flair.

“I asked lots of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states,” wrote McBride, a multi-platinum country music singer, on her Instagram page Thursday night. “Yesterday things started changing and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening.”

McBride added that she has spent her “entire career singing songs about real people with real issues,” and was “greatly upset” by the prospect that her fans might think she’s “abandoning the meaning behind those songs” by way of her participation in the Trump-backed event.

“I assure you, that is not the case,” McBride wrote.

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Trump Is Spending Millions to Cover Four Horse Statues in Gold

Donald Trump is rushing to cover Washington, D.C., in gold before America’s 250th anniversary.

Lincoln Memorial Bridge
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Lincoln Memorial Bridge

President Trump thinks that covering ornamental horses on the National Mall in thick 23.75 karat gold leaf is a good use of taxpayer funds.

NOTUS reports that the Trump administration is spending $5 million to cover four bronze horses, known as the Arts of War and Arts of Peace, on the roads around the Lincoln Memorial with the gold by July 4, thanks to a no-bid contract awarded to a Maryland studio through the National Park Service.

According to federal documents, the Gilders’ Studio will use gold paint that is very thick, heavier and purer than the gold paint job the same studio made on the Wyoming state Capitol dome seven years ago.

Trump’s Department of the Interior is spending $95 million on beautification projects in Washington, D.C., according to NOTUS, all initiated between December 2025 and April of this year. The horses haven’t been restored since the 1970s, and their gold coating looks patchy with their stone bases showing cracks and dirt. But the administration’s aesthetic spending raises eyebrows, especially relating to how contracts have been awarded.

Trump’s decision to repaint the National Mall’s reflecting pool blue, for example, is expected to cost $13.1 million, thanks to contractor Atlantic Industrial Coatings overcharging the government to the tune of a 20 percent profit margin. That’s seven times what Trump promised the job would cost. The president is also spending millions to repaint the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, a historic building next to the White House, drawing lawsuits from historic preservation groups.

All of these projects are being rushed so that they are completed before the July 4 America 250th anniversary. The lack of a bidding process means that the government, and by extension, taxpayers, could easily be overcharged by contractors, and the rushed projects mean that the work could be shoddy and cause permanent damage to important landmarks in the nation’s capital. In Trump’s eyes, though, these projects take precedence over improving Americans’ lives.

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Republican Backtracks on Bill That Legalizes Murder to Stop Abortions

Shockingly, the North Carolina lawmaker suddenly didn’t want his name associated with the measure.

A person holds a sign that says, "Keep abortion legal" during a protest
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A North Carolina Republican is suddenly walking back his support for an anti-abortion bill that could cost patients and health care providers their lives.

State Representative Ben Moss removed his name from House Bill 1232, which, if passed, would let North Carolinians vote to change the state constitution’s definition of “life” to beginning at the moment of conception or fertilization, a concept more broadly known as “fetal personhood.”

The one-page document is unequivocal in its language, proposing that any person who seeks to terminate a fetus “shall be held accountable for attempted murder for first degree murder,” and further proposing that such a crime be “punishable by death.” The text of the bill grants no special permissions for cases of rape or incest.

Moss’s reversal came in the wake of enormous public backlash to the measure, reported NC Newsline. In a statement published to his social media accounts Tuesday night, Moss said that he would no longer sponsor the bill, and claimed that the bill’s phrasing had been “broadly misinterpreted.”

“The purpose behind this legislation was to affirm the value and dignity of unborn life—not to suggest that women should face capital punishment or to create uncertainty surrounding difficult medical situations,” Moss said. “Unfortunately, portions of the bill’s current language have led to significant misunderstandings and differing misinterpretations that distract from the core pro-life message and intent.”

Moss, nonetheless, stated that he remains “firmly pro-life.” His retraction leaves state Representative Keith Kidwell as the bill’s sole sponsor.

The issue gained more attention after Jen Hamilton, a labor and delivery nurse, posted a video to Instagram earlier this week claiming that the bill’s broad language would effectively allow people to kill anyone using contraceptives to prevent pregnancy, such as IUDs.

“We can’t feed kids in school, and we won’t give health care to people, but we will make it legal to murder women who use birth control,” Hamilton said.

By the time of publication, Hamilton’s video had garnered more than 209,000 likes.

The bill’s broad language means that doctors and nurses could also be considered accountable and therefore eligible to be put to death.

Pro-abortion activists have long warned that fetal personhood, an ideology that calls for providing equal human rights to a fetus (even if it’s just a cluster of cells), grants embryos rights while stripping them away from pregnant people.

But the concept is not unique to North Carolina: The language of “fetal personhood” is a MAGA policy point, and has already reached the national stage by way of sneakily drafted executive orders. One of dozens of executive orders Donald Trump signed the evening of his inauguration cemented language at the executive level to delegitimize transgender identities. But within the fold of that order, titled “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government,” the Trump administration also decided to legally brand a person’s gender identity as beginning “at conception.”

“‘Female’ means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell,” the order read in part. “‘Male’ means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the small reproductive cell.”

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Treasury Sec. Swears They’re This Close to Finding Something on Antifa

Scott Bessent said there would be news coming in the next “weeks and months.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stands during a press briefing
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The Trump administration says it’s reeeeeally close to figuring out who’s funding antifa. Who’s gonna tell ’em? 

During a White House press briefing Thursday, the Daily Caller’s Reagan Reese asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for an update on the Department of Justice’s ongoing investigation into antifa. “How close are you guys to figuring out who’s funding it?” she said.

“It is ongoing. We’ve made substantial progress. And I think in the weeks and months ahead, we’re gonna have a lot to report,” Bessent said. 

There’s just one problem for Bessent’s loose timeline to deliver results: Antifa doesn’t formally exist. Antifa, which is short for “anti-fascist,” is a movement, not a group. The so-called organization lacks a central structure and instead functions as a loose network of individuals and small groups who act separately under the banner of opposing facism. Still, the Trump administration has insisted this so-called group is a major domestic terror threat.

On that front, Bessent claimed he could announce some slight progress: He said the IRS was now providing new guidance on 990 forms, requiring nonprofits to report the recipients of funding following the government’s (spurious) claims about the Southern Poverty Law Center. 

“And we are going to encourage, or demand, that nonprofits know their grant recipients. So, if a grant recipient is violent, if they are suppressing people’s rights, then you are responsible for that,” Bessent said. 

It was a particularly ironic answer from the secretary, who had, moments earlier, defended the creation of a $1.8 billion slush fund that could award funding to some of Donald Trump’s most dangerous allies, including the leader of a violent hate group.  

Read more about Antifa:
The Great Antifa Hoax
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Dem Governor Calls to Shut Down ICE Jail After Wild DHS Interference

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherill has called for an end to Delaney Hall amid mass protests outside the detention center.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill speaks at a podium
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New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill is calling for the Delaney Hall immigration detention center to be shut down after the Department of Homeland Security denied state health inspectors access to the facility.

“The New Jersey Department of Health today sought to conduct a health inspection of Delaney Hall, but it was denied full access and was allowed to inspect only a limited part of the facility,” Sherrill wrote on Thursday. “As I’ve said repeatedly, refusing to provide full access raises serious questions about what ICE is trying to hide from public view. New Jersey believes in the rule of law, will uphold the Constitution, and Delaney Hall should be closed down. I am calling for ICE to immediately de-escalate the situation as I continue working to keep New Jersey residents safe.”

Since last Friday, around 300 detainees have reportedly been engaging in a labor and hunger strike inside the facility in protest of due process violations and inhumane conditions—in which at least one person has died. Denying state health inspectors access to the prison only exacerbates those allegations. There have also been protests outside the jail that have seen federal immigration agents pepper-spraying, tasing, and arresting protesters. In one incident over the weekend, agents pepper-sprayed Democratic Senator Andy Kim after he visited the detention center.

Delaney Hall is also where four Democratic politicians, including Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Representative Lamonica McIver, attempted to visit to conduct oversight last year. Baraka was arrested, and McIver is still facing criminal charges after the incident.

The Trump administration has completely denied that the hunger strike is happening, even as border czar Tom Homan threatened to force-feed prisoners participating in it.

“People detained at Delaney Hall are facing brutal and inhumane conditions. Their families and community members who are protesting their treatment, and the elected officials who are asking to inspect the facility, should not face pepper spray and rubber bullets for doing so,” the New Jersey ACLU wrote in a statement. “Our federal representatives—who have the congressional authority to conduct oversight visits of the facility—have instead taken pepper spray to their eyes and experienced abuse at the hands of federal agents.”

Delaney Hall is a for-profit private mass prison run by security company Geo Group, which contracts with the federal government.

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Trump Treasury Secretary Flails When Grilled About Slush Fund

Scott Bessent attempted to shut down all questions about the fund.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent smiles during a press briefing
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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gracelessly dodged questions about the $1.8 billion slush fund the Department of Justice awarded to the president and his allies.

During a White House press briefing Thursday, a reporter asked Bessent to comment on the process for developing the $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” set up as part of a settlement for Donald Trump’s failing lawsuit against the IRS.

Surprise, surprise: Bessent’s response did not mention the fund at all.

“This is going to be the only question I take on this matter today. So, there’s ongoing litigation, so it’d be inappropriate for me to comment,” Bessent said. “President Trump is a great American who has endured more than 10 years—10 years—of nonstop harassment and weaponization from federal and state government actors. A bad actor at the IRS leaked more than 400,000 tax returns, including the Trump family, all the employees, and that’s how we got here now.

“No American should be targeted for political reasons, and every citizen deserves fair treatment and the full protection of the law. The Department of Justice represented the Treasury and the IRS in this matter, and I’m going to have to refer any questions to active Attorney General Todd Blanche.”

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins also pressed the secretary on the sudden exit of Brian Morrissey, the Treasury’s top legal officer, following the announcement of the fund—but Bessent wouldn’t bite.

“I will not be taking any other questions, I will not be taking any other questions,” he repeated. Maybe he should add that to his list of pathetic affirmations?

It appears that Bessent is intent on allowing Trump to pillage the Treasury and award his worst allies with taxpayer dollars—without owing taxpayers any answers. This lack of transparency is par for the course, but Trump’s $1.8 billion slush fund is a criminal enterprise so egregious that it manages to stand out in a presidency that was already blatantly corrupt.

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Samuel Alito’s Son Landed Secret Job in Trump Administration

Philip Alito has been working in the Trump administration as his father refused to recuse himself in related cases before the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito speaks in court
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Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito

The son of conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito seems to have gotten a nice job in the Treasury Department.

Philip Alito has been working in the department’s office of the general counsel since early last year, NOTUS reports, raising questions of conflicts of interest as the court hears cases concerning the Treasury, including President Trump’s deal to avoid tax audits of himself and his family, as well as his $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund.”

Alito’s office provides legal and policy advice to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and his employment seems to have been deliberately kept secret. Alito doesn’t have a public résumé or a LinkedIn account, and he isn’t mentioned anywhere on the Treasury Department’s website. His three professional bar listings have incorrect information regarding his previous employers and appear to be out of date, according to NOTUS.

An unnamed former official said that when Alito was hired in early 2025, he didn’t have an exact role and seemed to have been hired because the Trump administration wanted loyal employees across the federal government.

“Everybody knew who he was. I think it’s fair to say he kept a pretty low profile. I kind of had the impression that he was kind of a little bit sheepish about his celebrity affiliation. You’d go into a meeting and if people were introducing themselves by first and last name, he’d just say ‘Phil,’ not Phil Alito. He’s a pretty soft-spoken guy,” the official told NOTUS.

Another former official told the publication that Alito became an attorney-adviser, briefed on important department matters and able to offer legal advice.

“There’s no doubt he got that position because of who he is,” this official said. “[Advisers] are in all the meetings, so they knew all the issues across the board.”

Alito was on the job when other important cases concerning his department, such as challenges to Trump’s emergency tariffs, went before the high court, and his father never recused himself. With Trump’s anti-weaponization fund and his IRS settlement blocking audits of his taxes facing legal challenges, that is almost certain to happen again.

A spokesperson told NOTUS that “Philip Alito is currently detailed from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia as a Counselor in the Office of the General Counsel, and his portfolio covers a broad range of topics. As a matter of both professional and personal judgment, Phil does not counsel on any matters reasonably expected before the Supreme Court. Like all attorneys in the Office of the General Counsel, Phil is in compliance with all applicable ethical obligations.”

However, the department didn’t answer NOTUS’s questions on when Alito started at the agency, what his specific duties were, or whether he filed an ethics disclosure form. It seems that in the Trump administration, questions of ethics are easily ignored.

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People Punished Over Charlie Kirk Comments Win Millions—and Counting

Multiple people were fired or even arrested for criticizing Kirk after his death.

A memorial for Charlie Kirk
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Employers and institutions have so far paid out a cumulative $2 million in legal settlements to people who were fired or penalized over their online reactions to Charlie Kirk’s death.

Kirk—a longtime right-wing activist who played a critical role in translating the MAGA agenda to America’s college-age youth—was assassinated in September. His death proved as polarizing as his life’s work: Millions of people reacted, some with shock and rage, and some with apparent glee.

An estimated 600 people were either penalized or let go from their places of employment, a punishment for their publicized opinions on the right-winger’s untimely demise.

The consequences were hailed by the Trump administration. In an honorary postmortem episode of Kirk’s podcast hosted by Vice President JD Vance, the number two Republican encouraged listeners to call the employers of anyone “celebrating Charlie’s murder.” Former Attorney General Pam Bondi likened the anti-Kirk posts to hate speech, and said at the time that the Justice Department would “absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.”

Legal experts fretted that the governmental response had set a dangerous precedent. Yet the settlements have proven to be a major win for freedom of speech.

One of the largest settlement recipients was a retired Tennessee cop, Larry Bushart, who was jailed for more than a month after he posted a meme related to Kirk’s assassination. Bushart settled an “unlawful incarceration” lawsuit for $835,000 last week.

“I am pleased my First Amendment rights have been vindicated,” Bushart said in a statement last week. “The people’s freedom to participate in civil discourse is crucial to a healthy democracy.”

Biologist Brittney Brown settled last week with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for $485,000 after she was fired for similar causes, also involving a Kirk-related meme on her Instagram account. In a statement, Brown claimed that all she wanted was her job back.

Suzanne Swierc made a comment about Kirk on her private Facebook page. But a screenshot of her post, taken and shared by someone else, ultimately cost Swierc her job at Ball State University. The American Civil Liberties Union sued the college on Swierc’s behalf. They settled on Tuesday, with Ball State University agreeing to pay $225,000.

“Suzanne was speaking as a private citizen on a matter of public concern when Ball State fired her over a private social media post,” Stevie Pactor, senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Indiana, said in a statement. “The First Amendment does not allow government institutions to retaliate in those circumstances, and this settlement reflects that.”

Many more such lawsuits could be on the horizon. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression has recorded at least 14 First Amendment lawsuits in federal court over wrongful termination related to comments made about Kirk’s death. That tally does not include those brought by workers terminated in the private sector, or for employees who filed in state court, reported Axios Thursday.

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Bari Weiss Sinks Her Claws Deeper Into 60 Minutes With New Shake-Up

CBS News has fired a slew of journalists at 60 Minutes and installed a new executive producer.

Bari Weiss speaks to someone (not pictured)
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Bari Weiss in 2025

CBS head Bari Weiss is bringing in former New York Times technology columnist Nick Bilton to lead 60 Minutes after months of internal controversy.

Weiss announced Bilton as executive producer of the longtime evening segment on Thursday, replacing former executive producer Tanya Simon. While Bilton has produced documentaries, he has zero broadcast news experience.

“I’m here to lead this show, not preserve it under glass. That means honoring what works and being honest about what doesn’t. I have a notebook full of ideas. Some are about the show itself. Some are about the next generation of correspondents,” Bilton wrote in his introductory letter to staff. “Some are about the strange fact that we produce one extraordinary hour for one night a week in a world that consumes content around the clock. I’m excited to share them.”

Also on Thursday, CBS officially fired Sharyn Alfonsi, who warned a day earlier that the move was due to her protesting Weiss’s pulling of her story on El Salvador’s CECOT megaprison. The network additionally cut ties with 60 Minutes executive editor Draggan Mihailovich and correspondent Cecilia Vega.

“It sends a chilling message to the entire newsroom,” Alfonsi told The New York Times on Wednesday of her own contract being terminated. “I think it was a deliberate choice to penalize a journalist for refusing to sanitize accurate reporting.”

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