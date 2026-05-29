MAGA Rep.’s Campaign Website Is Littered With Fake Endorsements

“I wouldn’t vote for [Collins] if he’s the only one running,” Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley told the Caller, after his name was included among a list of supporters on Collins’s website.

Other officials seemed to have no clue that Collins was claiming they’d backed him. GOP Grady County Chair Jeff Jolly told the Caller he asked County Sheriff Earl Prince and County Commissioner Sam Kines about their apparent support for Collins after seeing their endorsements posted on social media.

“I talked to each of them in private, and I said, ‘Look, you do what you want to do, but for my own sake, I need to know why you endorsed Mike Collins,’” Jolly said. “Both of them looked at me funny, like, ‘What are you talking about?’ They didn’t know anything about it.’”