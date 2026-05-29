MAGA Rep.’s Campaign Website Is Littered With Fake Endorsements
It seems Representative Mike Collins isn’t as popular as he’d like people to think.
A MAGA Senate candidate who wants to challenge Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff was caught lying about who actually endorses him.
Representative Mike Collins, who is facing former football coach Derek Dooley in a heated GOP primary runoff, published endorsements from several local officials. Except, they say they haven’t actually backed him at all, according to the Daily Caller, a conservative blog.
“I wouldn’t vote for [Collins] if he’s the only one running,” Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley told the Caller, after his name was included among a list of supporters on Collins’s website.
Other officials seemed to have no clue that Collins was claiming they’d backed him. GOP Grady County Chair Jeff Jolly told the Caller he asked County Sheriff Earl Prince and County Commissioner Sam Kines about their apparent support for Collins after seeing their endorsements posted on social media.
“I talked to each of them in private, and I said, ‘Look, you do what you want to do, but for my own sake, I need to know why you endorsed Mike Collins,’” Jolly said. “Both of them looked at me funny, like, ‘What are you talking about?’ They didn’t know anything about it.’”
Kines told the Caller he’d only ever offered a “generic reply” to Collins’s campaign, and even had a sign for Dooley in his yard.
Prince told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he’d “never spoken” to Collins or his campaign. “My name was used without my permission, and I have no use for anybody that does business that way,” Prince said.
Earlier this week, former Donald Trump 2024 adviser Tony Fabrizio joined Collins’s campaign as a pollster and senior strategist, indicating that the president may be leaning toward endorsing Collins.