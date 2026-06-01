The Trumpian Machismo Infecting the Texas Senate Race

While this tactic may more obviously appeal to Republican primary voters, this November’s contest will be a test of whether this kind of machismo-inflected rhetoric will be convincing to the larger electorate. If Paxton’s theory of the case is correct, fears about the collapse of traditional social norms, as well as the perception of masculinity as strength, could turn even Paxton’s own skeptics against Talarico.

“The attacks resonate more broadly, potentially because they connect this political conflict to larger cultural fears about gender and authority and social change,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston.

Incumbent Senator John Cornyn, whom Paxton defeated in the Republican primary, argued that the attorney general’s checkered history and firebrand nature could threaten Republicans’ ability to hold onto the seat by turning off some otherwise conservative-leaning voters. But emphasizing red-meat issues has worked for Republicans—not only on a national scale, but for Paxton himself. The attorney general, who is closely aligned with Trump and the MAGA movement, has repeatedly succeeded in statewide elections despite being mired in multiple scandals, even surviving an impeachment attempt in 2023.