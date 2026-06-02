Commemorating Our History Under a Historically Ignorant President

The Trump White House likewise has also elevated two private purveyors of this heroic and avowedly conservative history into the nation’s official history teachers for this country’s 250th birthday. It contracted with PragerU, founded in 2009 by a conservative talk-show host, to create an online exhibit featuring AI-crafted videos of our “Founders.” And it hired Hillsdale College, a small but lavishly endowed conservative evangelical college in Michigan, to produce an 18-episode Story of America series, the vast majority on great leaders or battles, for the White House’s 250th webpage. Augmenting the Trump administration’s effort to force-feed its purportedly “patriotic” history to the American public is a slew of executive orders, as well as commands and reorientations of funding within the Department of Education, that target what’s supposed to be taught in the nation’s classrooms.

In an effort that runs parallel to these 250th plans and initiatives, the second Trump administration has pulled out all the stops to censor history within its reach that doesn’t conform to its pinched standards for the “patriotic” and “heroic” in the American past. Its sweeping review of displays across museums, parks, and historic sites under federal control led to the January removal of slavery exhibits at the President’s House in Philadelphia, stirring protests and lawsuits that brought a reversal. By mid-February, some 18 other erasures of historical as well as scientific information had been documented across the National Park Service, with the Smithsonian’s eight museums and sites across many other agencies, including the rest of the NPS’s more than 430 separate units, still in the crosshairs.

Part and parcel of the administration’s resolve to foist its own canned versions of American history upon us is its disdain for preserving or releasing historical records that may tell other tales. Since January 2025, the National Archives and Records Administration, the main caretaker of our government’s historical records, has suffered from chair-shuffling at its helm, as well as a loss of nearly 18 percent of its staff. The volume of Freedom of Information Act requests processed by federal agencies has dropped by 52 percent, dramatically reducing access to government records by historians as well as journalists.