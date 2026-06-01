How Trump Is Wrecking the Agency That Protects Worker’s Labor Rights

Despite all this, Trump in 2024 expanded his share of the very working-class voters he worked so hard to undermine, from 51 percent in 2016 to 56 percent. Trump even bumped up his share of union-household votes, from 42 percent in 2016 to 45 percent, reducing the Democratic advantage from 9 percentage points to eight. It was hard not to conclude that America’s working class, which had been dying in shocking numbers from what the economists Ann Case and Angus Deaton called “deaths of despair,” was committing economic suicide as well.

Fentanyl-related deaths began to decline around 2022 and continue to do so, raising some hope that the working class will cease committing self-harm at the ballot box. Early signs are trickling in that this is starting to happen. Trump’s even beginning to falter with white working class voters, who until now had been his most stalwart supporters. So perhaps the proles will now pay more attention to the havoc Trump II is wreaking at the NLRB.

The main Trump plan this time out has been to put the NLRB on ice by denying it a quorum. That was achieved by firing NLRB Board Chair Gwynn Wilcox, a Democratic appointee, a few days after Trump’s inauguration. No reason was stated for the firing, making it plainly illegal under the 1935 National Labor Relations Act (“Any member of the Board may be removed by the President, upon notice and hearing, for neglect of duty or malfeasance in office, but for no other cause”). Wilcox sued. A district court judge reinstated her, but then the D.C. Court of Appeals issued an emergency stay of that decision, the “emergency” in this case apparently being that the NLRB might resume operations with a lawfully appointed board member. On further “en banc” consideration, however, the appeals court concluded the firing really did violate the law, and so reinstated Wilcox.