Can Trump Really Tear Down the Statue of Liberty? His Lawyers Say Yes.

That is the administration’s playbook for a series of recent high-handed moves: the $1.8 billion slush fund for January 6 defendants; the systematic destruction of presidential records; the collusive settlements with Mike Flynn and Steve Bannon; and now the ballroom rising on the demolished White House East Wing. Not that they acted lawfully, and not that they aren’t injuring the interests of the American people — but that nobody can do anything about it.

In each of these examples, the administration follows the same two-step. First, neuter Congress: anything requiring legislation to stop faces a certain presidential veto, and the two-thirds override is a mathematical fantasy as long as enough Republican members remain terrified of Trump’s one remaining real weapon: the threat to come after them. Second, neuter the courts: argue that no one has legal standing to challenge what is being done, that the injury is too generalized, too abstract, too aesthetic to cross the Article III threshold pertaining to standing. Congress can’t act. Courts can’t hear it. The bulldozer rolls with no brakes.

There is nothing inherently improper about an administration’s invocation of standing doctrine. The requirement that plaintiffs show a concrete, particularized injury before federal courts will take up their claim is a valid constraint, rooted in Article III, and courts across the ideological spectrum have enforced it against litigants of every stripe. The constitutional design is that federal courts are not a substitute for legislative action.