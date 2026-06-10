Fox in Meltdown over Booing of Trump as Polls Take Truly Brutal Turn

Donald Trump faced merciless booing at the Knicks game Monday night, and Fox News figures quickly recognized how perilous this is. As Media Matters details, Fox personalties and on-air chyrons spun madly in response. They absurdly portrayed the reception as much more “mixed,” implied the booing was inspired by something other than Trump, and even claimed there was much cheering for him. One Fox figure actually insisted Trump had the support of “half the stadium.” This comes as his polls just nosedived again: A new YouGov poll has Trump’s approval on the economy and inflation in the twenties. And fresh data from The Argument shows Trump deeply underwater in numerous red states with competitive Senate races. He contines to slide in the polling averages, too. We talked to Grant Wiles, a data analyst with NextGen America, which just released new research on Trump’s toxicity with young voters. We parse all the new polls, dig into why Trump propagandists fear he’s in a downward spiral, and discuss how Democrats can avoid getting too complacent about the midterms. Listen to this episode here.