Trump Issues Dumbest Criticism of Congestion Pricing Yet

“It’s hard, as President of the United States of America, to sit back and watch it happen, especially to a place I once loved. Financial, and then Social, RUIN, is a 100% certainty - And then the Radical Left Jihadists charge Congestion Pricing on top of everything else,” Trump wrote. “This doesn’t work in America, and must be stopped, NOW!”

He went on to proclaim that his administration would explore whether “the Federal Government has any legal right to avert this disaster, before it is too late, for the millions of people who cherish New York and want to see it thrive, as opposed to becoming a filthy, crime ridden, decrepit place of mockery and scorn.”

Trump’s post came just a day after a Staten Island judge temporarily paused the tax law. The pause was blocked that same day.