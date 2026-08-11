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Trump Issues Dumbest Criticism of Congestion Pricing Yet

The president thinks charging a small fee to drive in a small part of New York City is terrorism.

President Trump drives a golf cart.
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

President Trump thinks that supporters of New York City’s congestion pricing policy are “Radical Left Jihadists.”

The president unloaded this cartoonishly bigoted insult in a Tuesday morning post criticizing NYC’s “Pied-a-Terre Tax”—a fee on second properties valued at $1 million or more. He called it a “dangerous political ‘experiment’” and falsely claimed that the policy would drive people out of the city “by the tens of thousands,” which has not occurred at all so far. Then he got to the congestion pricing.

“It’s hard, as President of the United States of America, to sit back and watch it happen, especially to a place I once loved. Financial, and then Social, RUIN, is a 100% certainty - And then the Radical Left Jihadists charge Congestion Pricing on top of everything else,” Trump wrote. “This doesn’t work in America, and must be stopped, NOW!”

He went on to proclaim that his administration would explore whether “the Federal Government has any legal right to avert this disaster, before it is too late, for the millions of people who cherish New York and want to see it thrive, as opposed to becoming a filthy, crime ridden, decrepit place of mockery and scorn.”

Trump’s post came just a day after a Staten Island judge temporarily paused the tax law. The pause was blocked that same day.

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Trump Hit With New Legal Trouble for Defying Supreme Court

Plaintiffs from two of the challenges to Donald Trump’s initial attempt to end birthright citizenship are back in court.

Donald Trump puckers his lips and raises an index finger while sitting at his desk in the Oval Office.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s new executive orders restricting birthright citizenship have been hit with court challenges from the same groups who successfully challenged his earlier attempt.

CASA, Inc. and Barbara (the pseudonym of an anonymous pregnant immigrant) each filed motions in federal court against the Trump administration Tuesday, seeking to halt Trump’s August 6 executive orders targeting “birth tourism” and limiting the Forteenth Amendment’s application.

CASA was supported by the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project and the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection. Barbara is supported by groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP, Democracy Defenders, and Asian Law Caucus, who argue that the Supreme Court’s June ruling against Trump’s previous attack on birthright citizenship prevented any “revisions” regarding legal exceptions.

“If the President issues 100 orders seeking to create new exceptions to the sacred guarantee of the Citizenship Clause, all 100 will be equally illegal,” Barbara’s lawsuit states. “And nothing requires this Court to countenance the continued assault on this foundational constitutional principle or issue an endless string of EO-specific injunctions.”

The new order restricting the Fourteenth Amendment tells government agencies not to “issue documents recognizing United States citizenship” to diplomats in the U.S., the children of alleged members of “terrorist organizations,” people who are completing a “commercial transaction” to ensure a child is born on U.S. soil, and certain people born in U.S. territories.

The executive orders were already long shots to survive legal challenges, considering that they’re using many of the same legal arguments that the Supreme Court struck down in June.

In a statement Tuesday, Aarti Kohli, executive director of the Asian Law Caucus, said the White House “is just throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks.”

“Immigrant communities know that our rights are on the line, especially when the government uses us as scapegoats,” Kohli said. “The Trump administration already lost once, and it will lose again.”

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Trump Goes Over Jeanine Pirro’s Head on Reflecting Pool Lawsuit

Donald Trump simply cannot accept that his Reflecting Pool lawsuits were a total bust.

People visit the Reflecting Pool
The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
Mehmet Eser/Anadolu/Getty Images
The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

President Donald Trump isn’t done with his ludicrous allegations of vandalism at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

White House officials have directed the Department of Justice to consider launching another lawsuit against former U.S. Olympian David Hearn, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The request comes after U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro moved to drop the cases against Hearn and three other alleged vandals, after her office discovered evidence that the pool’s loose lining was caused by a “rushed and flawed installation process.”

Even after Pirro walked the president through her trove of exculpatory evidence, Trump has continued to rave about supposedly damning witness testimony and video footage. But the DOJ has been clear: It can’t prove a thing.

A federal judge dropped the charges against Hearn, but said he would wait to decide whether the case was dismissed “without prejudice,” which would mean the Trump administration couldn’t prosecute Hearn for the same crime going forward.

This week, Representative Jamie Raskin—the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee—will formally demand that the Justice and Interior Departments turn over a wealth of documents related to the charging decisions made in this case.

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Trump Blames Biden For Firing the U.S.’s Missile Stockpile at Iran

The U.S. is running dangerously low on munitions, thanks to Trump’s disastrous Iran war. Of course he’s blaming Biden.

Trump stands in front of a gold map of the U.S. being hit by missiles.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump thinks that a decision Joe Biden made two years ago is the reason for the U.S. munitions shortage—not his costly and unpopular war on Iran. 

“They talk about munitions—and we’re fine with munitions, we’re fine. But the reason it would be lower—and we’re building them like crazy—but the reason it’s low is [Joe Biden] gave three hundred billion dollars worth to Ukraine,” Trump said on the Real America’s Voice network Tuesday morning.

“They never mention that. They never like to mention that. Now I’d like to give to Ukraine also, but they have to pay—meaning the European Union ... I give it to the European Union—they have money, and they pay top dollar, they pay full dollar.” 

The U.S. is currently short on long-range missiles and interceptors because the Trump administration has been shooting them at Iran for the past six months, not because Biden gave some Tomahawks to Ukraine in 2024. Trump has been insisting that he inherited a depleted munitions stock while also insisting that we do not have a munitions shortage. 

This back and forth continues all while the Center for Strategic and International Studies stated that “the United States has enough missiles to continue fighting this war under any plausible scenario.” 

It’s laughable that a country which spends as much on the military as the U.S. does would be short on weapons after six months of war with Iran, and it’s even more laughable that Trump thinks blaming Biden for problems we’re watching him cause will fly in 2026.  

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Trump Openly Mulls Dystopian Plan for Stealing the Midterm Elections

Donald Trump didn’t rule out declaring a national security emergency.

Donald Trump looks down while walking. His hair blows in the wind.
Eric Lee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is openly hinting at taking over the midterm elections by declaring a national emergency.

Newsmax’s Wayne Allen Root interviewed Trump just after midnight Tuesday morning, and said that Trump had the right to declare a national security emergency next month, forcing through photo identification, proof of citizenship, limits on mail-in ballots, and other heavy voting restrictions. Trump seemed to like that suggestion, but didn’t want to tip his hand.

“Let me just say stranger things have happened, okay? I’ll leave it at that,” Trump said.

Trump is afraid of massive Republican losses in November’s midterms, and has been unsuccessfully pushing his allies in Congress to pass the draconian SAVE Act. With that appearing more unlikely each day, Democrats and other Trump critics are raising concerns that he may take drastic action, such as declaring a national emergency and maybe deploying legions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to the polls.

In fact, Democrats have been trying for close to a year to get documents from the Department of Homeland Security regarding its policies and memos on sending ICE agents to polls. Agents were seen at polling places in Texas during its May primaries and in California in June, but when Democrats used the Freedom of Information Act to investigate, they were sent useless press clippings.

If Trump tries to invoke national security to take over federal elections, it would shatter precedent and could set off lawsuits and protests across the country. His repeated, disproven claims about voter fraud and rigged elections suggest that he’ll make the same excuses in November. The question is how to ensure a fair and accurate result that can stand up to his attacks.

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