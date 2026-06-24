The Most Influential Founding Fathers

1. James Madison

The Father of the Constitution. Shows the payoff for taking copious notes. The ugly side: He owned more than 100 enslaved people.

2. Thomas Jefferson

And at number two, the author of the American theory of law-based, anti-divine rule. A second hit: the Virginia statute on religious freedom. Slave ownership: more than 600.

“I am not much of a fan of the Founding Fathers terminology (I use Founding Generation), as in a democratic republic it seems to me that the government depended on more than the men inside the various legislative chambers.”—Mary Sarah Bilder, Boston College Law School

T-3. Alexander Hamilton

The anti-Jefferson, the leader of the high-born Federalists, co-author of the vital Federalist Papers, and architect of our financial system. Good life’s work.

T-3. George Washington

His decision in 1783 to stop off in Annapolis and resign his military commission stands as maybe the most important act in early American history. It made the United States a republic. Slave ownership: more than 300.

5. Benjamin Franklin

Stunning polymath, skilled (and randy) diplomat, committed abolitionist in his later years after benefiting from the slave trade earlier in his life; also the only person to sign the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Treaty of Paris.