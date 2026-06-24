The Most Important Public Figures Who Never Held Elected Office

1. Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1955, few had heard of him yet. A mere eight years later, he was moving mountains.

2. Frederick Douglass

Born into bondage, he was King’s nineteenth-century precursor and the country’s conscience during the Civil War and after.

“A champion of civil rights before FDR, Eleanor [Roosevelt] wrote her own column for 27 years before and after he was president, and she led the committee that wrote the U.N. [Universal] Declaration of Human Rights.”—Amy Fried, University of Maine (emerita)

3. Eleanor Roosevelt

A first lady of many firsts (first to write a newspaper column, first to speak to a national convention), she also went on to a nearly two-decade career vigorously promoting both human rights abroad and reform politics at home.

4. Susan B. Anthony

She was decades ahead of her time in arguing and agitating for women’s suffrage. But she was equally committed to abolitionism.

T-5. W.E.B. Du Bois

His The Souls of Black Folk (1903), with its argument about “the color line” in American society, had a seismic impact. He helped found the NAACP but became disillusioned over time, finally moving to Kwame Nkrumah’s Ghana.