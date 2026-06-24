Our Never-Ending American Argument

A quarter of a millennium has passed since the Founders declared our independence and established a nation based on radical ideas—which they deemed “self-evident”—regarding individual equality, consent of the governed, and rule of law tempered by “inalienable rights.”
We have spent those years defining and redefining what America is and who Americans are. It has never been a clean or simple dialogue: Consensus is often fleeting, with answers’ clarity often varying according to the eyes of their beholders. At worst, it’s an argument that spurred a Civil War and underlies today’s bitterest disagreements. At best, it has generated a creative tension that has produced magnificent advances in art, science, and human liberty.
The American story is not uniform, neither all good nor all bad. “Man’s capacity for justice makes democracy possible, but man’s inclination to injustice makes democracy necessary,” as Reinhold Niebuhr, one of our great theologians, once said. The American genius has been to create a blend toward progress. E pluribus unum: Out of many we are one. Our brief 250 years illustrate Niebuhr’s wisdom: Our achievements stretch from a declaration at a Statehouse in Pennsylvania to Stars and Stripes planted on the moon; our failures are tallied in tragedies starting with human enslavement and running through a bloody series of catastrophes and injustices, some self-inflicted, others perpetrated upon us.
To capture the scope and sweep of the American story, we decided to survey leading scholars and thinkers in a number of fields, such as history, political science, and law. We invited them to contribute lists of their nominees in the categories you will find in this series. Many answered all of the questions, some a few, and a handful answered different questions entirely. All were thoughtful and thought-provoking, and we are deeply grateful for their contributions.
We built these lists from their responses. Some results were predictable—yep, Abraham Lincoln was great—but many surprised. Taken together, they are our attempt to define our nation on its semiquincentennial. And we even gave a handful of conservative thinkers their say.
Historian Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr., my father, was fond of describing history as “an argument without end.” Bruce Springsteen, the nation’s music laureate, riffs along the same lines. “America was born out of disagreement,” he said at a May concert in Washington, D.C. “It’s an argument, an ongoing, blessed, sacred argument—an argument about what course the country should take to form a more perfect union.” We offer these lists in that spirit, as a fresh avenue for the great and ongoing discussion of where we have been, who we are, and what we may yet become.
—Robert Schlesinger, guest editor
Methodology
We reached out to scores of leading scholars and public intellectuals in fields such as history, the law, economics, political science, and media and asked them to offer their top-fives in over a dozen categories designed to capture our history in its fullness. We also asked the same of a smaller group of our friends on the right.
We received nearly 100 responses. Some respondents completed all 13 lists, some fewer. We made the lists in these pages by simply tallying up the votes. In some instances, we felt logic dictated that we group them thematically—for example, putting the Reconstruction Amendments together, rather than counting them individually. The final lists here are admittedly somewhat subjective, in that in each category we decided on a number that constituted a critical mass of votes; that number was different for each category, since the n of each category was different based on the number of responses (for example, many more participants made best/worst presidents lists than court cases lists). For each category, we chose a cutoff point that seemed to us to represent substantial sentiment favoring inclusion of that person or event.
Contributors
Jonathan Alter, author and columnist
Eric Alterman, Brooklyn College
William J. Antholis, University of Virginia’s Miller Center
Cristina Beltrán, New York University
David Harry Bennett, Syracuse University Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs (emeritus)
Mary Sarah Bilder, Boston College Law School
David Blight, Yale University
Heather Boushey, University of Pennsylvania Kleinman Center for Energy Policy
Nadia Brown, Georgetown University
Andrew Burstein, Louisiana State University
Brandon R. Byrd, Vanderbilt University
David Canton, University of Florida
Lizabeth Cohen, Harvard University
John Milton Cooper Jr., University of Wisconsin-Madison (emeritus)
Robert Dallek, historian
Matt Dallek, George Washington University
William A. Darity Jr., Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy (emeritus)
Matthew Dickinson, Middlebury College
Robert E. DiClerico, West Virginia University (emeritus)
E.J. Dionne, Brookings Institution
Daniel Drezner, The Fletcher School at Tufts University
Kristin Kobes Du Mez, Calvin University
James Fallows, writer
John A. Farrell, writer and historian
Drew Gilpin Faust, Harvard University (president emerita)
Amy Fried, University of Maine (emerita)
Beverly Gage, Yale University
David Garrow, writer and historian
Henry Louis Gates Jr., Harvard University Hutchins Center for African and African American Research
Roxane Gay, writer and cultural critic
David Greenberg, Rutgers University
Darrick Hamilton, The New School for Social Research
Michael Harriot, journalist
Nicole Hemmer, Vanderbilt University
Elizabeth Hinton, Yale University
David Hollinger, University of California, Berkeley (emeritus)
Nancy Isenberg, Louisiana State University
Michael Kazin, Georgetown University
David Kennedy, Stanford University (emeritus)
Randall L. Kennedy, Harvard Law School
Amna Khalid, Carleton College
Larry Kramer, London School of Economics and Political Science
Kevin M. Kruse, Princeton University
Jennifer L. Lawless, University of Virginia Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy
Nicholas Lemann, Columbia University Journalism School
Margaret Levi, Stanford University (emerita)
Sanford V. Levinson, University of Texas at Austin School of Law
David Levering Lewis, New York University (emeritus)
Jen Manion, Amherst College
Jane Mayer, The New Yorker
Liza Mundy, journalist and author
Melissa Murray, New York University School of Law
George Derek Musgrove, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Aryeh Neier, Open Society Foundations (president emeritus)
Nell Irvin Painter, Princeton University (emerita)
Richard Parker, Harvard University Kennedy School of Government
Claire Potter, The New School for Social Research (emerita)
Andrew Preston, University of Virginia
Lara Putnam, University of Pittsburgh
Eric Rauchway, University of California, Davis
Sam Rosenfeld, Colgate University
Miguel Schor, Drake University Law School
Kate Shaw, University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School
John Sides, Vanderbilt University
Theda Skocpol, Harvard University
Candis Watts Smith, Duke University
Paul Starr, Princeton University
Thomas J. Sugrue, New York University
Julie Suk, Fordham University School of Law
Jeremi Suri, University of Texas at Austin Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs
James Tejani, California Polytechnic State University
Michael Tomasky, The New Republic
Robert L. Tsai, Boston University School of Law
Siva Vaidhyanathan, University of Virginia
Lynn Vavreck, University of California, Los Angeles
Michael Waldman, Brennan Center for Justice at NYU
Sean Wilentz, Princeton University
Maya Wiley, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
Isabel Wilkerson, journalist and author
Brenda Wineapple, Columbia University
John Fabian Witt, Yale Law School
Julian E. Zelizer, Princeton University