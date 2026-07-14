The Dumb Argument Driving the Michigan Senate Democratic Primary

In theory, electability is a useful metric on which to compare candidates. If I were 100 percent certain one Democratic candidate in a primary would go on to win the general election in a swing state and 100 percent sure that the other candidate would lose the general election, I would almost certainly back the former, no matter their policy positions. Even if these numbers were 75 percent likely to win and 75 percent likely to lose, I would choose the candidate with the higher chances. But in the overwhelming majority of primaries, including the El-Sayed/Stevens contest, there is no polling or other data showing that one nominee will clearly lose the general election and the other will clearly lose it. Most polls show Stevens and El-Sayed effectively tied in polls against Rogers.

That polling parity isn’t an accident. Politics today is much more partisan and nationalized than a few decades ago, when Bill Clinton flipped several Southern states. So the tactics, strategies, and personas of individual candidates are usually overwhelmed by factors such as the approval rating of the incumbent president, the popularity of the two parties, the state of the economy, and the partisan balance in a given state. In 2006, 2018, and 2020, most Democratic candidates across the country, progressive and centrist, did better than in other cycles. Same for Republicans in 2010, 2014, and 2024.

So the most realistic scenario in Michigan is not that Stevens would lose the general election but El-Sayed would win, or vice versa, but that either nominee will win the general election because purple states like Michigan tend to go blue when there is a super-unpopular Republican president in office. Nearly every election across the country over the last year has featured high Democratic turnout, somewhat lower Republican turnout, and occasional and swing voters backing the Democrats. This is very likely what will happen in Michigan in November, no matter who Democrats nominate in this Senate race.