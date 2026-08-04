How to Save Congress From the Supreme Court

Legislation is the product of more than just a vote in two chambers of Congress. It reflects the culmination of election platforms and campaign promises between representatives, senators, and their voters. Every major bill comes with a delicate series of negotiations and compromises between legislators, stakeholders, interest groups, and even the other two branches. Those coalitions, once formed, are often temporary in nature because their work is thought to be finished. To invalidate this complex work on a habitual basis, as the Supreme Court has recently done, is to render American democracy pointless and frivolous.

The court’s conservative majority often engages in some sleight of hand when it comes to Congress and its powers. It is common for the court to substantively limit Congress’s powers while performatively claiming to protect it from executive overreach, as in the major-questions doctrine cases, or by insisting that Congress can still act in the future. In the 2013 case Shelby County v. Holder, for example, the Supreme Court struck down a key provision in the Voting Rights Act of 1965 on the grounds that Congress had not sufficiently updated that provision to reflect what it saw as significant changes in the South. It also claimed that it was upholding the “equal sovereignty of the states,” which appears to be a ticket good for one ride only.

While the court claimed said that Congress “may draft another formula based on current conditions,” the destruction of the rest of the VRA casts serious doubts about that promise. It is not surprising that conservatives fear a powerful Congress, for it is a powerful Congress that has often achieved the most far-reaching changes to American society. In the 1860s and early 1870s, Radical Republicans used their legislative supermajority to pass multiple laws and constitutional amendments to build multiracial democracy in the South. Progressives in Congress at the turn of the 20th century enacted the first federal labor, antitrust, and consumer-protection laws.