Lindsey Graham Knew the Secret About Sucking Up

Lopata, I fear, overstates the practical utility (as opposed to the moral necessity) of behaving decently. We all know people who sucked up and kicked down and did just fine. I know somebody who as a young man arrived at an organization led by a guy who’d desperately wanted the top job for years and didn’t get it because the chairman of the board couldn’t stand him. This guy had been thrown off the fast track by a ghastly error of managerial judgment, then somehow clawed his way to the top through sheer grit. Still, most everyone at the organization, knowing the history, regarded the boss as kind of an amiable clown. Enter my very ambitious young friend. He quickly perceived a void—nobody was sucking up to the boss!—and filled it. At first his co-workers thought he was just weird; later they realized he’d seized an opportunity that never occurred to them. As this person climbed the greasy pole, he sucked up and kicked down. Nobody except the boss could stand him, but that turned out to be enough; eventually he became the boss himself, and, later, an éminence grise of remarkable distinction.

“It pays to kiss up and suck down,” wrote Pilita Clark in Financial Times on Sunday. Clark agreed with Lopata that “Being nice to everyone is far smarter than a lot of ambitious wannabes ever realize.” But like me, Clark found “one of the most infuriating aspects of the toadying sycophant is the extent to which they keep succeeding.” There are “moderately talented bootlickers who rise remorselessly through the ranks while bullying juniors with abandon.” There are middle managers who kiss “up and down” but kick “sideways at peers they deem a threat.” The vileness of such behavior is “obvious to anyone working closely with these people, yet so invisible to everyone else.” But is it really so invisible? There are some bosses—President Donald Trump is one, and the $900 billion man Elon Musk is another—who revel in seeing their workforces demoralized and depleted. For them, subordinates who suck up and kick down are exactly what they’re looking for.

Is playing the sycophant psychologically stressful? Might it even lead to bad health outcomes like, well, a sudden tear in your aorta? Ramani Durvasula, a professor of psychology at California State University, Los Angeles, told CNN in 2017 that sycophants “tend to devalue themselves or overvalue power and proximity or both,” which doesn’t sound very restful to me. A Dutch psychoanalyst named Manfred F.R. Kets de Vries further observed on Medium: