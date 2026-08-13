Ohio GOP Rep. Sued by Ex-Wife for Sharing Nudes of Young Daughter
Max Miller, the disgraced—but still serving—Republican, is facing yet another headache related to his allegedly abusive treatment of his ex-wife and daughter.
On August 2, Ohio Republican Representative Max Miller accidentally shared images of his two-year-old daughter’s genitalia while attempting to discredit other accusations against him—like holding a gun to his ex-wife’s head, scalding her with boiling water, and breaking said two-year-old daughter’s collarbone.
Now, his ex-wife Emily Moreno—daughter of GOP Senator Bernie Moreno—is suing him for exposing their daughter to online pedophiles earlier this month.
“Defendant Congressman Max Miller, and Miller’s lawyer, Defendant Aaron Minc of Defendant Minc LLC, recklessly published and disclosed to the world a nude image of the child depicting her genitalia,” Moreno’s lawyer, Subodh Chandra, wrote. “Faced with a mostly self-inflicted dumpster fire of public attention to his reputation for abusive behavior, Miller so desperately wanted to salvage his political job, that he recklessly and intentionally provided [his attorney Aaron Minc] a trove of documents and photos, indifferent about what they contained or how they were used.”
Miller’s own lawyer was accused of initially lying about “the seriousness of their offense,” before he admitted to releasing the pictures himself.
“Unfortunately, I missed the last three pages of a 40+ page document with sensitive content. It was completely unintentional and a mistake.... To be clear, this was completely my fault. I am solely responsible for what happened. I was the only person responsible for assembling, creating, reviewing, adding, deleting, redacting, or making any changes to the information and files that were in this folder,” Minc wrote days after the incident.
“Any parent—and any lawyer—knows the grave danger of posting nude photos of a toddler on the public web for pedophiles and bad actors to download,” Moreno’s lawyer continued. “They victimized an innocent child to score political points, and we intend to hold them fully accountable under federal and state law.”
This is just one of many, many fires for Miller. His father-in-law Senator Bernie Moreno has been virtually the only Republican to call for his resignation, saying he needed “serious psychological help.”
“He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter,” Moreno wrote on X. “If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them.” Miller also received a restraining order from his ex-girlfriend and former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.
Miller has done his daughter—whose collarbone he’s already been accused of breaking—an incredible disservice, regardless of the outcome of this lawsuit. Even still, the entirety of GOP leadership from Trump to House Speaker Mike Johnson has stood steadfastly behind Miller as a House Ethics Committee investigation commences.