Two Supreme Court Justices Favor Zombie Law From 1873 to Ban Abortion

Outside the Supreme Court Tuesday morning, ahead of oral argument for a case that could severely restrict access to the abortion drug mifepristone, there were already signs that the court might attempt to revive the 151-year-old Comstock Act as a kind of zombie abortion ban. One young man, who had traveled from Texas for the rally outside court, held the literal sign—handmade, and quoting Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who originally heard the case: “The Comstock Act plainly forecloses mail-order abortion.” His sign added two little red hearts for emphasis. The man told me he had not been born yet when the FDA first approved mifepristone in 2000. But later that morning, the words he held up outside the building would be lent credence by two of the court’s staunch anti-abortion justices.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, which the Supreme Court heard Tuesday, is a case in which a group claiming to represent anti-abortion doctors argues that the FDA was wrong to approve mifepristone in 2000 and then subsequently roll back restrictions on its use. The case does not require the court to decide the question of whether or how the Comstock Act should be enforced. But anti-abortion groups in recent years have repeatedly raised the issue of whether the Comstock Act implicitly outlaws the mailing of abortion medication in its blanket ban on the mailing of “obscene” materials. The 1873 law is named for an anti-vice crusader who, in 1915, in the middle of a trial based on the law, died and was mocked over his anti-obscenity “crusade” on the front page of The New York Times.