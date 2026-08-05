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Mike Johnson Finally Weighs in on Abuse Allegations Against Max Miller

House Speaker Mike Johnson is being awfully noncommittal when it comes to taking action on the Republican representative accused of abusing his wife and daughter.

House Speaker Mike Johnson
House Speaker Mike Johnson
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
House Speaker Mike Johnson

GOP Representative Max Miller was accused of holding a gun to his ex-wife’s head, scalding her with boiling water, and breaking his two-year-old daughter’s collarbone. He also shared pictures of his daughter’s genitals. House Speaker Mike Johnson is still supporting him.

“I haven’t spoken to Max about this in the last few days. Of course, I will,” Johnson told Politico’s Dasha Burns in an interview. “There’s all sorts of domestic events going on with 435 members of Congress all the time, it’s not my business to get engaged in it.”

The House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into the abuse claims against Miller, as well as allegations of drug use. The claims were made by his ex-wife Emily Moreno, daughter of Republican Senator Bernie Moreno.

“I think Max is taking them seriously. I think our colleagues are,” Johnson continued. “But, again, we have to allow this process to play out. It’s just begun.”

It does not look like Miller is taking it seriously. He posted a 20-minute video on Sunday denying all of his ex-wife’s allegations, arguing that her being civil to him after the period of alleged abuse delegitimized them. His own lawyer admitted to accidentally uploading nude pictures of his daughter via Dropbox. Miller claimed that they were part of a Child Protective Services investigation. That same Dropbox contained recordings of Miller saying throwing hot water on Emily was a “playful incident.”

Miller has remained indignant, making multiple media appearances—all of which make his situation look worse. He claimed on CNN Tuesday night that Johnson and the rest of the party were “standing behind” him.

“My constituents know who I am, and they also know who my ex-father-in-law is, and they also know who my ex-wife is.... People aren’t running from me,” Miller told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “Speaker Mike Johnson, everyone else—they’re standing behind me. No one has told me to get off the ballot.”

But even that’s up for debate. While Johnson offered tepid support, Senator Moreno said Miller needed “serious psychological help,” and called on him to step down from Congress and abandon his current reelection campaign. And Trump, who was also initially supportive, called Miller personally to tell him that things weren’t “looking good.”

Even still, Johnson chose to trust the ethics committee process rather than call on Miller to end his train-wreck of a political career.

“It’s, in his own words, a nasty divorce proceeding, and it’s gotten ugly and it’s gotten public,” Johnson said. “But he’s saying the same things privately to members that he is publicly, that he denies all this.... There’s a process. The House Ethics Committee does that. We always withhold judgment on this, whether it’s Republicans or Democrats.”

Miller has five days to drop out if Republicans have any hope of replacing him on the ballot.

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Jeanine Pirro Screamed at Doug Burgum Over Reflecting Pool Case

Pirro let loose during an Oval Office meeting with Burgum and Donald Trump.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro points while speaking at a podium.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro

Jeanine Pirro’s grand case against Interior Secretary Doug Burgum’s Reflecting Pool cover-up was a showdown worthy of reality TV.

Pirro, the daytime cable judge turned U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, rolled into the White House Monday toting boxes of evidence supporting her argument that the pool had not been vandalized. Donald Trump, the Apprentice host turned president, was already fuming.

Days prior, Pirro withdrew charges against three-time Olympic canoeist David Hearn, the highest-profile figure accused of vandalizing Trump’s patch job at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Via court filing, Pirro admitted that her fast-track July indictment against Hearn was actually a dud predicated on baseless accusations pushed by Interior Department officials.

The filing also suggested that Burgum had failed to competently oversee the renovation by Atlantic Industrial Coatings, a Virginia-based firm that Trump chose because they had previously worked on his golf club’s swimming pools. When the pool lining began to crack and peel in large, irregular chunks, Burgum convinced Trump that the damage had been caused by vandals.

And Trump remained unconvinced by Pirro’s analysis. Speaking with reporters behind the Resolute Desk Monday morning, the president accused his family friend and decades-long ally of “folding like an umbrella” and “choking” on the charges, which for weeks provided backbone to his repetitive (and increasingly nonsensical) claims that vandals gashed the memorial pool’s lining.

Pirro arrived at the Oval Office that night in a cherry-red blazer, ready to tear Burgum’s excuses to shreds. Burgum was already there, alongside Trump’s chief of staff “Ice Maiden” Susie Wiles and White House counsel David Warrington, reported The New York Times.

The back-and-forth lasted about an hour, during which Pirro repeatedly raised her voice and directly confronted the interior secretary for misleading the president. She claimed that Burgum’s explanation of the recent damage at the Reflecting Pool was little more than a self-serving cover story to save his own skin.

Burgum was more reserved but did his best to defend himself against Pirro’s accusations, according to sources that spoke with the Times.

Pirro emerged from the meeting with her job intact, but it’s not clear if that will stay true. When asked directly by reporters on Tuesday if he would keep Pirro in her current position, Trump said he hadn’t yet “made a determination.”

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Amazon to Force More Bad Content on Us With Melania Docuseries

The handful of people who saw the movie can now watch even more Melania Trump content at home.

Donald and Melania Trump stand next to each other during a Fourth of July event.
Donald and Melania Trump at a Fourth of July event
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Donald and Melania Trump at a Fourth of July event

First lady Melania Trump’s wildly expensive (and deeply boring) box office bomb is getting a sequel.

During an interview on Real America’s Voice Monday, Marc Beckman, senior adviser to the first lady, announced that Melania was getting her own docuseries with Amazon Prime.

The new project would follow up on Melania, the 2026 film that captured just 20 days of the first lady’s life—and still somehow managed to be the most expensive documentary ever made.

“We open the window, a little bit, into her private life, her marriage, her family. We open a little deeper into her career, as well as her philanthropy, but with the docuseries, it’s a little bit different,” Beckman said. “It’s shot different. It’s a different story. It’s a full new experience for the viewers.”

Sounds “different,” but definitely not different enough.

Amazon spent $40 million for the rights to make the film and an additional $35 million for an aggressive marketing blitz—a price tag that has been criticized as a blatant attempt to cozy up to the president.

It didn’t matter how much money Amazon poured into Melania; practically nobody went to see it. The project bombed spectacularly at the box office, and nearly a dozen people close to the Trump administration skipped out on the world premiere—even the first lady’s own son. The film was also the subject of serious labor issues behind the scenes, and a whopping two-thirds of the film’s staff requested not to be credited at the end.

Melania was produced by the first lady herself and directed by Brett Ratner, the disgraced filmmaker who has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse by six different women. Melania and Ratner both appear in the government’s files on alleged sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The docuseries would premiere “exclusively” on Amazon Prime “this fall,” according to Beckman.

Read more about Amazon’s first attempt to interest us in Melania:
Melania Documentary Flops as Crew Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Chaos
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Trump Humiliated as His Candidate Loses to Someone Who Dropped Out

Turns out Trump isn’t the kingmaker he thinks he is.

Donald Trump aboard Air Force One.
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President Trump’s handpicked congressional candidate lost his primary to someone who dropped out weeks ago.

Amir Hassan, a veteran and self-proclaimed “America First Patriot,” was touted by Trump as the preferred GOP choice to represent Michigan’s 8th district in the House of Representatives.

“Amir Hassan has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Michigan’s 8th Congressional District,” Trump posted on Truth Social Monday. “Election Day is Tuesday, August 4th. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR AMIR—HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Voters didn’t agree, as Hassan lost handily to Thomas Smith by over 10,000 votes, securing just 33.2 percent to Smith’s 50.4 percent. Yet despite his name being on the ballot, Smith had dropped out of the race last month and ceased all campaigning, The Detroit News reported.

That makes this loss—and Trump’s endorsement—all the more embarrassing.

Hassan may have been doomed from the very start, as MAGA supporters widely criticized his endorsement on the basis of his being Muslim. Hassan identifies as a Christian, claims to have “zero tolerance for extremists who pervert Islam into something evil,” and has touted his belief that “Israel is our strongest ally in the Middle East.” None of that seemed to matter Tuesday night.

Maybe Hassan was a uniquely weak candidate, or maybe Michigan GOP voters saw an Arabic name on their ballots and ran for the hills. Either way, this loss reflects more poorly on Trump than anyone, and suggests that he is not the kingmaker he claims to be.

Smith will go on to face Democratic Representative Kristen McDonald Rivet, who ran uncontested in her primary. It’s unclear if he will take on the race, as he previously endorsed Al Lemmo, who secured just 16.4 percent of the vote.

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Max Miller Says Nude Photo of His Toddler Wasn’t That Inappropriate

The representative, accused of horrific abuse against his ex-wife and daughter, defended accidentally releasing the photo.

Representative Max Miller gestures with his thumb over his shoulder while speaking to reporters in the Capitol.
Representative Max Miller
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Representative Max Miller

Ohio Representative Max Miller crashed and burned while attempting to downplay releasing a nude image of his young daughter as part of his crusade to deny domestic abuse allegations.

During an interview on CNN Tuesday evening, Miller defended sharing a Dropbox folder over the weekend that contained a nude image of his two-year-old daughter that could qualify as child sexual abuse material.

Anchor Jake Tapper asked Miller to explain the “shockingly reckless behavior” as the lawmaker challenged horrific abuse allegations brought by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno.

“I wouldn’t say that it’s shockingly reckless,” Miller said, claiming that the photograph was already available to the public because it was part of an investigation by Child Protective Services.

“This is being taken very much out of context,” Miller said. “There is no genitalia of my daughter that was exposed. And this is once again a very salacious headline.”

“We called the court today, it’s not publicly available,” Tapper said, noting that Miller’s attorney, Aaron Minc, had publicly apologized for releasing the photo.

“I’m not defending it, it’s awful,” Miller said.

“You just defended it. You said it’s taken out of context,” Tapper said.

“‘Cus it is taken out of context, in terms of how the articles have been written about it. I didn’t do this. My attorney took full responsibility. I believe that it’s awful. There was never any intent to do that,” Miller said.

An analysis conducted by Politico’s Playbook of metadata of four documents in Miller’s Dropbox folder revealed that the authorship was “Office of Rep. Max Miller—Legal Counsel.” After Playbook asked if congressional resources were used to create them, Minc said he would alter the metadata, which now reads: “Minc Law LLC.” Minc also said the error may have been the result of AI use.

Phil Poe, Miller’s chief of staff, told Playbook that Miller had been the only one to handle the Dropbox documents, and insisted that Miller’s office doesn’t employ anyone with the title of “legal counsel.”

This news is the latest domino to fall for Miller. Republican Senator Bernie Moreno, Miller’s ex-father-in-law, finally came out against the lawmaker on Sunday, saying he needed “serious psychological help” and calling on him to step down from Congress and abandon his current reelection campaign. Moreno has since accused Miller of holding his daughter’s favorite stuffed animal hostage, and of putting Moreno’s family through “the seventh level of hell.”

On Monday night, Miller reportedly received a call from President Donald Trump—who has publicly said he feels “badly” for the Republican congressman—to tell him that “things aren’t looking good” for his campaign. Miller was dealt another blow that same night when his ex-girlfriend, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, filed a temporary restraining order against him.

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