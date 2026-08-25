If America Doesn’t Want Data Centers, Where Will They Go?

The numbers indicate that U.S. Big Tech companies see the potential here. Brazil’s hyperscale data center market is expected to double to $6.46 billion from 2025 to 2030. In 2024, Google announced a new data center in Uruguay worth approximately $850 million. According to Mexico Business News, installed data center capacity increased 142 percent between 2024 and 2026 (primarily in the central region of Querétaro) with major U.S. hyperscale operators like Microsoft, AWS, and CloudHQ—which announced a new data center campus in the region worth $4.8 billion last September—all investing heavily. It’s unrealistic to expect all of America’s data centers to pack up and move south of the border. But the above examples show that this offshoring clearly represents at least a partial escape from the populist anger that has been brewing in the United States.

For Latin America, this investment is a double-edged sword. Barring a few bespoke, small-scale projects, the region has minimal homegrown frontier AI capability, meaning it needs to attract the investment of U.S. Big Tech companies—primarily via data centers—in order to keep pace with the AI boom. Alternative partners are limited: Doing business with Chinese AI firms is possible in theory, but geopolitically fraught given Washington’s posture toward the region. This leaves U.S. firms as the most viable near-term option. But that lack of alternatives means that countries in the region cannot afford to question the corporate opacity which has, in the U.S., been the focus of so much local ire.

This opacity is already partially on display in Querétaro, Mexico, where residents and local reporting have linked data center growth to increased blackouts and water restrictions. Whether data centers are the sole driver of these maladies or merely exacerbating aging infrastructure remains contested. What is not in dispute is the information gap: While data center operators claim that new technology has significantly reduced water usage, they are not obligated to publish publicly verifiable information about water or electricity use. According to a 2025 report from the International Energy Agency, Mexico currently does not have reporting requirements for data center emissions, electricity consumption, or power usage and water usage effectiveness.