The Trump Administration’s Depraved Exploitation of Immigrant Children

When young people enter the country seeking asylum without their parents, they are generally released to a sponsor, often a family member already living in America. Unlike adults, children are processed by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, or ORR, which is under the auspices of Department of Health and Human Services, not DHS. According to a 1997 consent decree and the 2008 Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act , child immigrants are entitled to certain rights and protections, including safe and sanitary conditions as well as prompt release from detention. Unlike DHS, a law enforcement agency, ORR was intentionally kept separate. Jen Smyers, the deputy director of ORR during the Biden administration, explained that ORR was intended to be about child welfare—not immigration enforcement.

After ORR places immigrant children with their sponsors, most UACs receive a court date for their pending immigration case. These youth are supposed to keep their addresses current in order to follow up on their applications for asylum and immigration court dates, but not all of them do. Under the Biden administration, large numbers of UACs entered the country, largely as a result of changes to draconian immigration policies imposed by the first Trump administration. Detention facilities for these children filled to capacity, presenting dangers to young people’s health and safety. As required, the Biden administration released children to sponsors living in the United States.

Republicans have claimed, with little evidence, that UACs were being placed with unvetted or unfit sponsors, arguing that this amounted to “human trafficking.” These rumors gained popularity as anti-immigration groups used alleged “human trafficking” as a reason to limit migration. As soon as Trump came into office for the second time, his administration claimed that nearly 450,000 UACs were potential victims of trafficking and that some 300,000 were considered “missing.” Immigration experts agree that this number is an utter invention—most UACs live with their sponsors, and some are now adults.