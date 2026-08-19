The Springsteen Museum’s Modest, Big-Hearted Vision of America

The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music is not that great temple, as executive director Bob Santelli will readily acknowledge. With exhibition space totaling roughly 8,600 square feet, it couldn’t possibly be. But what the center lacks in comprehension, it more than makes up for in—well, the word, as The Beatles put it, is love. The center, which opened its doors on June 13 on the campus of Monmouth University in the Boss’s lifelong Jersey stomping grounds—he wrote the lyrics to “Born to Run” at a coffee house that used to be just up the street—is a down-to-earth and heartfelt bear hug of every imaginable genre, and of the country that produced it; of the “old, weird America,” in Greil Marcus’s indelible phrase; the America where everything didn’t have a price and where ample room was made for the iconoclasts and misfits and insubordinates who wove us this glorious aural tapestry.

The museum is the product of Santelli’s deft execution, but it reflects Springsteen’s heart and vision. Santelli, along with architect Rick Cook and director Eileen Chapman, who spearheaded the job of collecting the Springsteen archives that are such an important part of the museum, showed me around the center on a late July Friday. Santelli was a longtime Rolling Stone rock critic until he turned toward museum curation in the 1990s, first in Cleveland, and then hither and yon. He has known Springsteen since they were teenagers. He first saw Bruce play in around 1968 (“He was so good, and so far ahead of everyone else”). When Woodstock came around, they both skipped it, because Led Zeppelin was playing the Asbury Park Convention Hall that weekend, and they went to that instead.

Nine years ago, Santelli went to Jon Landau, Springsteen’s famed producer, with an idea for a museum and archives built around Springsteen’s life and corpus. Landau agreed and said, sure, go to the man himself. “I brought it to Bruce,” Santelli said. “And he listened, like he does, paying attention. And he finally said, ‘You know, Bob, I am honored, humbled that you would think this.’ But he says, ‘I’m just a chapter in the ongoing story of rock and roll. I’m a link of a long chain. And if you would make it bigger, the story bigger, and I’m a part of it, then I’d be interested.’ And that’s how basically we became the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music.”